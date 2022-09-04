ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Norfolk Tides pulled from field in Memphis, game suspended during active shooter situation

MEMPHIS, TN (WTKR) — The Norfolk Tides were pulled off the field during their game against Memphis, and the game was suspended after an active shooter situation in the city. The teams were pulled off the field in the first inning of the game. They were allowed to leave the stadium after the shelter in place warning was lifted. The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was brought into custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
WHSV

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.
STAUNTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Classic customer service with Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Brandon Carter of Brandon House Furniture in Suffolk to discuss the wide array of furniture on display in the showroom, and what customers can expect from their shopping experience when they're greeted by one of the friendly faces inside. Presented by...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR

Premium steaks and wine with River Stone Chophouse on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally chats with Ben Wenzel and Dallas Walton from River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk about the restaurant's premium steaks, award-winning wine selection, and elegant upscale atmosphere. Presented by River Stone Chophouse. 8032 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk, VA 23435. (757) 638-7990.
SUFFOLK, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away

Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
ROANOKE, VA
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA

