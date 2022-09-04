Read full article on original website
Related
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
RELATED PEOPLE
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Man Utd 0-1 Real Sociedad: Player ratings as controversial penalty downs United
Manchester United player ratings from their 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Man Utd vs Real Sociedad to go ahead as planned
Manchester United's Europa League game with Real Sociedad will go ahead following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Europa League tie with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
UEFA・
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jade Moore grateful for patience Man Utd have shown her
Jade Moore speaks about her return to full fitness for Man Utd ahead of 2022/23 WSL season.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Transfer rumours: Rashford contract talks; Premier League interest in Musiala
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Marcus Rashford, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Ferran Torres, Lucas Moura & more.
Jurgen Klopp's final year at Borussia Dortmund: What happened?
Looking back on Jurgen Klopp's final season at Borussia Dortmund in 2014/15.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Jackie Groenen not pushing to leave Man Utd before transfer deadline
Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is not pushing to leave the club in the final days of the summer transfer window, but has acknowledged that there is interest in her from other clubs.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
90min
824
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0