ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Free agent Ross Barkley joins Nice

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tpo9B_0hi5DOgt00

Ross Barkley has joined Nice just six days after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent.

The midfielder’s arrival was announced minutes before Nice’s contest with Monaco at the Allianz Riviera, where Barkley was introduced to his new side’s supporters before kick-off.

Barkley had previously been linked to Southampton, Rangers and Celtic before signing with the Ligue 1 side.

“A British blend of talent, technique and aggression topped off with character, the 28-year-old has decided to continue his career at Le Gym,” read a club statement.

“Though the summer transfer window closed last Thursday evening in France, he can join the Aiglons as he was out of contract. Welcome Ross!”

Barkley made 100 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Barkley’s best moment at the Blues came in his substitute appearance in the 4-1 Europa League final triumph over Arsenal in Baku in 2019.

A product of Everton’s academy, the Liverpudlian graduated to the first team in 2010 where he stayed, with the exception of loan spells to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds, until signing with the Blues in 2018.

Chelsea agreed a deal to settle the remainder of the England midfielder’scontract, allowing the 28-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.Barkley made his Premier League debut aged 18, and was called up by England before his 20th birthday.

He has made 33 appearances for the Three Lions, including the 2014 World Cup and the 2019 Nations League, scoring six goals.

Wales international Aaron Ramsey, former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, ex-Manchester United, Everton and Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and on-loan trio Nicolas Pepe, Joe Bryan and Mads Bech Sorensen are others with Premier League experience who are also currently at Nice.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

Arsenal’s winning start to their Europa League campaign was overshadowed by the death of the Queen as their players and those of FC Zurich held a minute’s silence before the start of the second half in Switzerland. The announcement came from Buckingham Palace during the interval in St...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety. The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Joe Bryan
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Morgan Schneiderlin
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Nice#Rangers#Celtic#British#Arsenal#Everton S Academy#Liverpudlian#The Three Lions#Nations League
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is not concerned about his goalscoring drought at the start of the season. The South Korean struck 12 goals in his final 14 games of last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah, but he has been unable to continue that form so far this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sport stops to pay its respects as the Queen dies

Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy