Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney – After years of avoiding each other, Daisy Darker’s entire family is assembling for Nana’s 80th birthday party in Nana’s crumbling gothic house on a tiny tidal island. Finally, back together one last time, when the tide comes in, they will be cut off from the rest of the world for eight hours. The family arrives, each of them harboring secrets. Then at the stroke of midnight, as a storm rages, Nana is found dead. And an hour later, the next family member follows…Trapped on an island where someone is killing them one by one, the Darkers must reckon with their present mystery as well as their past secrets, before the tide comes in and all is revealed. Readers might also enjoy The Breakdown by B. A. Paris or Watching You by Lisa Jewell.

Light Years from Home by Mike Chen – When their brother who has been missing for years suddenly returns, older, stranger, and talking of an intergalactic war, Evie and Kass Shao must cast aside their differences to hide him from the FBI and an entire alien army who are in fast pursuit. Readers might also enjoy The Dark Above by Jeremy Finley or Elsewhere by Dean R. Koontz.

Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino – An ancient marketplace run by goblins lies underneath England, a tantalizing trap that the Wickett family has guarded from potential victims. Present day, Louisa Wickett is dealing with the aftermath of a mistake from her family’s past, and she must brave the market to correct their mistake. Readers might also enjoy Luminous by Mara Rutherford or Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger.

