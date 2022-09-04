Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.
Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
pasadenanow.com
John Muir Documentary to Air on PBS
A local documentary on the segregation of John Muir High School and the Pasadena Unified School District will get its PBS SoCal debut on Thurs., Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. and Wed., Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on KCET. “Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High...
Santa Monica Mirror
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3. Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 6 - 8
Dance to Mac Miller’s music. Listen to Kendrick Lamar live. Hang out at the Popular Kids Club. Watch the Rams begin the defense of their Super Bowl title.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet ‘Heated Room’ LA’s Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs
Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Eater
A Beloved Levantine Restaurant Expands Its Foothold in Long Beach
For years, chef Dima Habibeh has dreamed of expansion. The owner of downtown Long Beach’s Ammatolí considers that word in many permutations: expanding herself, physically expanding her restaurant space, and expanding the cultural influences currently found on her broad menu. Now, after growing her restaurant’s footprint all the way out to the northwest corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Third Street, the dream is feeling more like manifest destiny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time
For over 90 years, Long Beach has been home to the regional office responsible for 22 cities within Southern Los Angeles County. The nonprofit offers food pantries, job training, parenting classes and more to the local community. The post Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
Body found in van on East LA freeway
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
Famed Lautner-designed Mid Modern home in Park Estates for sale at $2.95 million
The elegant and pristine example of the Mid Modern Century home towers over most works in the increasingly popular style in Long Beach. It’s what Cliff May homes dream about on a good night. The post Famed Lautner-designed Mid Modern home in Park Estates for sale at $2.95 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. housing project begins to rise from the ashes
East Los Angeles -- The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project...
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
NBC Los Angeles
Cool Canines: Pasadena Humane to Waive Large Dog Adoption Fees
Every dog is the best dog, every canine is cool, and falling a little (or a lottle) in love with every Fido you encounter?. Raise your hands high and let out a happy howl if this is a scenario you find yourself in with some frequency. It's a scenario that...
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
Comments / 0