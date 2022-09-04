ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.

Officers received a call for an unresponsive man with stab wounds outside of a home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas around 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators believe German was in an altercation with another person on Friday that led to his death.

"We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding," Police Capt. Dori Koren told the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement that she was "shocked" to learn of German's death.

"This was a senseless act of violence. Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation," Goodman said.

German worked as a reporter covering organized crime, courts and politics for the Las Vegas Sun for more than 20 years before joining the Review-Journal in 2010.

He covered some of the biggest stories in Las Vegas, from the death of casino heir Ted Binion to regular stories on misconduct by government officials.

German's investigations included exposing a failure in city inspections before a deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in 2019 and breaking news that the FBI was examining the campaign finances of Michele Fiore, a city council member.

He exposed coverups including that city officials deleted surveillance footage that captured an altercation between Fiore and fellow council member Victoria Seaman, and unearthed exorbitant expenses by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority sparking an audit that led to criminal charges.

When an armed man carried out the worst mass shooting in modern American history at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, German exclusively reported that the shooter had fired at nearby jet fuel tanks before firing on concertgoers -- which led to calls for better security around them.

"Even though German left for the Review-Journal, he was still considered family at the Sun," Ray Brewer wrote in the rival Las Vegas Sun on Sunday.

German's sister, Julie, is married to Las Vegas Sun editorial cartoonist Mike Smith.

Guest in PA
3d ago

A man was killed outside of his own home, and all many of you can do is crack jokes about serial numbers on knives and other weapons, or turn this into a Republican vs Democrat thing?? This country is a disgrace and you all are part of the reason for it. Journalists everywhere should be on high alert. That job is getting more dangerous every day with the way this world is. He was good at his job and someone didn’t like it. So stop doing shady stuff and investigative journos won’t expose you for the person you really are. This world needs reporters like this so the public knows the truth about these scum. RIP sir. You are a legend

mcba
3d ago

So, this was an investigative reporter, what might/may he uncovered again that someone wanted to take his life. This raises a huge question, if you look at all the uncovered, illegal things he uncovered, is that ok for a journalist to do?? So many in our country now, are throwing journalists under the bus. We need these inquisitive people, Watergate (Nixon), the Pentagon papers (Viet Nam) among so many things uncovered. Let's not blame the press for someone's woes. Sympathy to the family.

4k Jazyk
3d ago

Vegas is full of skeletons in the closet. He probably sniffed under the wrong rock to find a good snippet on an interesting subject, and that subject didn't like it too much. There's probably more to come.

