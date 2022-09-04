Read full article on original website
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
My Hero Academia Theory Suggests Why Shigaraki Is Actually Quirkless
My Hero Academia has bred a number of fan-theories in its day, and it seems more crop up by the day. Of course, the fandom can hardly be blamed given how many of those theories have come true. From Dabi to Aizawa, a number of heroes have seen theories about them come true, and the same goes for its baddies. And now, fans are keeping a close eye on one Shigaraki theory that suggests the villain is actually quirkless.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Netflix Announces Yasuke Live-Action Adaptation
Netflix is no stranger to live-action anime adaptations, with Cowboy Bebop arriving last year and the streaming service looking to unveil new takes on classic anime franchises including One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. Now, the platform is looking to bring an anime original from its library to life via an upcoming live-action television series that will adapt Yasuke. The anime series, which arrived in April 2021, starred Lakeith Stanfield as the titular character, and some creative minds behind this animated iteration are returning for this brand new take.
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Sneak Peek Reveals Crisis Point Sequel
During today's Star Trek Day celebration, Paramount+ released a sneak peek of a scene from an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The scene comes from the eighth episode of the show's currently airing the third season. The title, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," reveals it to be a sequel to the Season 1 episode "Crisis Point," which was a parody of Star Trek movies. In the clip, Boimler's holodeck movie sequel tries to live up to the original. The episode will debut on Paramount+ in the United States on Thursday, October 13th.
Rick and Morty Reveals There Will Be No More Access to Portals
Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.
Star Trek: Prodigy Announces Return Date, Adds Classic Character To Cast
During today's Star Trek Day live event, Paramount+ today announced Star Trek: Prodigy will return for the remainder of its first season on Thursday, October 27th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, and the U.K. The episodes will debut later this year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland. The event also revealed mid-season return first-look clip showing the U.S.S. Protostar crew as Murf completes his "metamurfosis."
The Walking Dead Creator Reflects on "Unrelentingly Brutal" Big Death
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #46, in stores Wednesday. In creator Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, some characters are Made to Suffer. Wednesday's Issue #46 of the deluxe presentation, which reprints the Image Comics series in full color for the first time, continues from last month's cliffhanger ending: with Tyreese captured by Woodbury. After leaving the prison with Michonne to go on the offensive against the retreating Governor, Tyreese dies when the Woodbury leader — wielding the missing Michonne's katana — decapitates him over Rick's refusal to open the prison gates.
Judgment Day Recruits Starfox to End the Marvel Event With Love (Exclusive)
According to Starfox, the solution to the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals ending A.X.E.: Judgment Day is for love to win the day. Marvel's Judgment Day event series is living up to its title, with the revived Celestial named Progenitor announcing that it will judge every person on Planet Earth, including humans, heroes, mutants, Eternals, and Deviants. Our heroes are quickly assembling to come up with a plan to stop Progenitor, with Sersi and Jack of Knives freeing Starfox from his Exclusion prison. The idea is to use Starfox's emotion-based powers to take control of the Progenitor, though he has been cooking up another plan.
Star Trek Officially Announces Nicholas Meyer's Khan - Ceti Alpha V
During today's Star Trek Day event, Star Trek film writer/director Nicholas Meyer surprised fans by announcing Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V, the first scripted Star Trek podcast. The long-rumored story will reveal what happened to Khan and his augmented crew after Captain Kirk left them on Ceti Alpha V in the classic Star Trek episode "Space Seed" in the years leading up to the Meyer-direct movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
Batgirl: Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Defends Controversial Cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Weidenfels is defending the company's controversial decision to shelve its Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The decision, which was first made public last month, shocked the entertainment industry when it was announced, especially since the film had already wrapped production and was in the middle of post-production. While speaking at a Bank of America conference on Thursday, Weidenfels argued that the decision was "blown out of proportion" by media coverage, and argued that the decision is not "unusual" as the company is shifting its content strategy.
Star Trek Fans Honor Nichelle Nichols With #CelebrateNichelle Memories
Star Trek is encouraging fans to remember Nichelle Nichols with a #CelebrateNichelle hashtag. On Star Trek Day, people who loved her work can share their stories on social media with that hashtag and the company will donate to a charitable cause. Each tweet or post counts for one dollar until midnight tonight. So, people are just feeling the warmth today remembering someone who blazed a major trail for everyone watching at home. Nichols was a staunch advocate for societal change and diversity during her life. The proceeds from these donations will go to organizations doing the work to further her missions now. Also, to avoid any mentions of unfairness, Star Trek is splitting up those gifts equally to all the charities that are participating. So, it's a good story all the way around. Check out what they had to say right here.
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+
Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.
Star Trek Online: Ascension Brings Back Wil Wheaton as Emperor Wesley Crusher
In recognition of Star Trek Day, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios today revealed new details about Star Trek Online: Ascension, the next installment of the free-to-play MMORPG's Mirror Universe story arc, which features Wil Wheaton's return to the Star Trek universe. During the live-streamed, red carpet Star Trek Day event, Paramount+ debuted an exclusive new teaser trailer for Star Trek Online: Ascension that revealed the identity of the game's Terran Emperor to be the Mirror Universe version of Wesley Crusher, with Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton returning to voice the character.
