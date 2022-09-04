Star Trek is encouraging fans to remember Nichelle Nichols with a #CelebrateNichelle hashtag. On Star Trek Day, people who loved her work can share their stories on social media with that hashtag and the company will donate to a charitable cause. Each tweet or post counts for one dollar until midnight tonight. So, people are just feeling the warmth today remembering someone who blazed a major trail for everyone watching at home. Nichols was a staunch advocate for societal change and diversity during her life. The proceeds from these donations will go to organizations doing the work to further her missions now. Also, to avoid any mentions of unfairness, Star Trek is splitting up those gifts equally to all the charities that are participating. So, it's a good story all the way around. Check out what they had to say right here.

