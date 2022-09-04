Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews make progress on the Prospect Fire
HARVARD, Idaho – Crews made progress on the Prospect Fire on Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). The fire is burning northeast of Moscow, near Harvard, Idaho. The fire is now estimated at 250 acres and 0% containment. IDL says crews retardant drops successfully kept the...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
pullmanradio.com
Clearwater Economic Development Association Building Sold to Northwest River Supplies Driving Local Business Growth
The Clearwater Economic Development Association and Northwest River Supplies announced they completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. This marks business expansion with the local and 100 percent employee-owned NRS nearing its 50th Anniversary celebration. NRS conducts business activities including design, warehousing,...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
Three 19-Year-Old Kamiah Men Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash on Beaverslide Road Early Saturday Morning
KAMIAH - On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Beaverslide Road in the Kamiah area to investigate reports of a single vehicle crash with injuries. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman men arrested for robbery at gunpoint
GARFIELD, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said two Pullman men were arrested for robbery at gunpoint on Sunday. Deputies said 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were arrested as deputies investigated a report that someone in a home was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies said the two men took multiple tools from the home while pointing a handgun at victims. Deputies said the victim was robbed over what appeared to be a financial dispute over narcotics. Witnesses later identified Hernandez and Valdez as the robbers. During a search of a vehicle one of the men had, deputies found several hundred dollars of tools and a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
KLEWTV
Armed robbery suspects arrested in Whitman County
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office arrested two people who have lengthy criminal histories of property crime and narcotics-related convictions. According to a press release , deputies were dispatched to a call at a home in Garfield, Washington, on Sunday evening. During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the residents...
Woman Arrested Near Cottonwood After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:19 p.m., while on routine patrol, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 95 near Cottonwood headed north. The deputy stopped the vehicle. 26-year-old...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
Comments / 0