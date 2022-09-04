Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS・
New Mexico’s youth suicide rate seemingly improves, adult rate worsens
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New data shows a decline, albeit small, in the suicide rate among New Mexico’s youth. Officials say it could be due to increased awareness and resources. In 2021, the rate of death among New Mexico youth aged five to 18 years old dropped by about 16% compared to the year before, […]
Comments / 0