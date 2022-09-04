Read full article on original website
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
Jersey Shore restaurant staple Voltaco’s to permanently close this fall
It’s not uncommon to find good food at the Jersey Shore. But it may become just a bit more difficult in Ocean City following the closing of Voltaco’s, which has been a staple at the shore since opening in 1954. The beloved takeout eatery said on Facebook it...
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-of…
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-off an expansive renovation to upgrade our ocean view suites. Stay tuned for updates and we’ll see you next spring! The Rusty Nail will remain open for lunch and dinner until Columbus Day!
Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood
It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again. North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
Car Shows, Pops Concert Highlight Weekend
Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the annual Street Rod Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Street rods are classic cars (1992 or older) modified with modern parts. On Sunday, Sept. 11, it will be all Corvettes taking the spotlight. On...
'Very treacherous': Fishing boat gets grounded in Ocean City while on its way to AC boat show
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A boat captain may be losing sleep after his boat was unexpectedly beached on Tuesday after heavy downpours and high winds. Stranded right here on Ocean City's beach, the captain was ironically on his way to a boat show when heavy gusts of winds caused major problems for the two boat captains on board.
Water Pressure Issues Expected In Somers Point, NJ, For The Next Month
How about all this rain we're getting here in Atlantic County this week?. It certainly was a rainy start to the new school year for folks in South Jersey this September. Many parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties experienced some flooding due to all the rainfall the region experienced over the last few days. Videos were posted to social media from places like Ocean City and Somers Point that show just how hard the rain fell over the first few days of the new month.
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ
At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park
Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋 #Dooww
Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋. Happy labor day weekend! #wildwood #labordayweekend #banana #chocolate #waffles. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore
The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Finally! Rain Poised to Break Drought in South Jersey
The drought is about to end in our part of New Jersey. Accu Weather and the National Weather Service are both calling for well over an inch of rain in southern New Jersey Monday night through Tuesday. There have been no heavy rainstorms in Cape May County the entire summer, crisping lawns to a golden brown.
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram
Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.
The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
5 things to know about The Pool at Harrah's
Harrah’s Resort is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in all of Atlantic City. This happening spot opened in 1980 and now, 42 years later, it is still bringing in customers daily. One of the main attractions is The Pool, a sprawling Vegas-style pool which doubles as a nightlife venue.
