Wildwood, NJ

atlanticcityweekly.com

Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood

It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again. North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Car Shows, Pops Concert Highlight Weekend

Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the annual Street Rod Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Street rods are classic cars (1992 or older) modified with modern parts. On Sunday, Sept. 11, it will be all Corvettes taking the spotlight. On...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Water Pressure Issues Expected In Somers Point, NJ, For The Next Month

How about all this rain we're getting here in Atlantic County this week?. It certainly was a rainy start to the new school year for folks in South Jersey this September. Many parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties experienced some flooding due to all the rainfall the region experienced over the last few days. Videos were posted to social media from places like Ocean City and Somers Point that show just how hard the rain fell over the first few days of the new month.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Senior trips in September and December

There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
OCEAN CITY, NJ
wjbr.com

Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park

Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋 #Dooww

Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋. Happy labor day weekend! #wildwood #labordayweekend #banana #chocolate #waffles. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WILDWOOD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report

The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Finally! Rain Poised to Break Drought in South Jersey

The drought is about to end in our part of New Jersey. Accu Weather and the National Weather Service are both calling for well over an inch of rain in southern New Jersey Monday night through Tuesday. There have been no heavy rainstorms in Cape May County the entire summer, crisping lawns to a golden brown.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram

Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
jerseysbest.com

New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.

The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 things to know about The Pool at Harrah's

Harrah’s Resort is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in all of Atlantic City. This happening spot opened in 1980 and now, 42 years later, it is still bringing in customers daily. One of the main attractions is The Pool, a sprawling Vegas-style pool which doubles as a nightlife venue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

