Pinellas County, FL

SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor man walking in the road early Sept. 3 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reported that an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palm Harbor woman was traveling south on Alt. 19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) north of Brevard Street at about 2 a.m. when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian who was walking in or across the travel lane for unknown reasons.
BayCare names Novak president of Morton Plant Hospital

CLEARWATER — BayCare Health System has named Matt Novak as its next president of Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Novak, president of Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals since 2019, was selected after a national search. During his 20-year career at BayCare, Novak has taken roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as the previous president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South.
Largo woman wins $1M Lottery prize

 A Largo woman scored a $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The Florida Lottery announced that  Amy Lemley, 69, of  Largo, claimed a $1  million prize from the 500X THE CASH  Scratch-Off game  at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.   
Kiwanis Club of Largo hosts its Labor Day All Car Show

LARGO — The parking lot at Largo High School is typically filled with decades-old sedans and modern SUVs. But on Sept. 3, the LHS lot featured an assortment of classic cars and custom vehicles in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, as the Kiwanis Club of Largo Mid-Pinellas held its Labor Day Weekend All Car Show.
Master P leads ‘No Limit Reunion Tour’ to Tampa

TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to...
Ringo Starr to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall concert

CLEARWATER — It took a little bit longer than expected, but Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band will hit the stage Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Just a few months ago,...
