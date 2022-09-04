PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor man walking in the road early Sept. 3 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reported that an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palm Harbor woman was traveling south on Alt. 19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) north of Brevard Street at about 2 a.m. when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian who was walking in or across the travel lane for unknown reasons.

