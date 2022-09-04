ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Lancaster Farming

Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History

In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Keystone Health to purchase former Gold’s Gym building

Keystone Health, a federally qualified community health center, has signed an agreement to purchase a former Gold’s Gym building. Keystone Health will purchase the former gym at the Southgate Shopping Center on West Catherine Street in Chambersburg from the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority. “We had a site at the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Here's how two Franklin County businesses evolved to survive the pandemic

It took a first-in-a-century worldwide health emergency to force some local businesses to switch gears and evolve. The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation in spring 2020 particularly hit the bar/restaurant and gym industries hard. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, about 72,700 more restaurants and bars closed that year than in a normal year — a 95% increase over the average annual rate. Among "health clubs and studios" in the United States, the National Health and Fitness Alliance calculated last summer that 22% had closed since the start of the pandemic.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)

Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ford Edsel convention comes to the Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car. People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New York-based Guardian Booth to acquire Homes by Keystone, relocate to Pa.

A New York manufacturer of prefabricated structures is in the process of acquiring a Franklin County company and then moving its current business to Franklin County. Guardian Booth plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, which is located at 13338 Midvale Road in Washington Township, Franklin County, and then move its operation from Orangeburg, New York to Homes by Keystone’s location in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

