Franklin County: Hunger Action Month with SCCAP
It’s Hunger Action Month and SCCAP wants you to know they operate two food pantries. One in Franklin County and one in Adams County as well. Each of those is in our service area. : Art Exhibit Opens Sept. 7 at Wilson College. How Can You Help. You can...
Messiah Lifeways to explore possible affiliation with another retirement community
Messiah Lifeways, a retirement community based in Upper Allen Township, previously known as Messiah Village, has announced it is exploring the possibility of affiliating with Menno Haven, a Chambersburg-based retirement community. The two faith-based providers of senior care services plan to enter into a memorandum of understanding to explore a...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
Keystone Health to purchase former Gold’s Gym building
Keystone Health, a federally qualified community health center, has signed an agreement to purchase a former Gold’s Gym building. Keystone Health will purchase the former gym at the Southgate Shopping Center on West Catherine Street in Chambersburg from the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority. “We had a site at the...
Clear Spring community celebrates the lives of three lost teens
CLEAR SPRING, MD. (DC News Now) — Funny, kind, and bright: These are the words used to describe the three boys who died in a car crash last week. The memorial consisted of friends, family, and classmates of the boys who spoke proudly of how they left their mark on their community. “They were all […]
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
echo-pilot.com
Here's how two Franklin County businesses evolved to survive the pandemic
It took a first-in-a-century worldwide health emergency to force some local businesses to switch gears and evolve. The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation in spring 2020 particularly hit the bar/restaurant and gym industries hard. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, about 72,700 more restaurants and bars closed that year than in a normal year — a 95% increase over the average annual rate. Among "health clubs and studios" in the United States, the National Health and Fitness Alliance calculated last summer that 22% had closed since the start of the pandemic.
Chambersburg: Ziggy Washington Sets Sight On Cruiserweight Title
Life hasn’t managed to knock out Adrian “Ziggy” Washington, and he isn’t about to let it happen now. Ziggy set out to gain the world title in the boxing ring. : Seth Crabbe named PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. Professional Boxer.
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
abc27.com
Ford Edsel convention comes to the Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car. People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.
New York-based Guardian Booth to acquire Homes by Keystone, relocate to Pa.
A New York manufacturer of prefabricated structures is in the process of acquiring a Franklin County company and then moving its current business to Franklin County. Guardian Booth plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, which is located at 13338 Midvale Road in Washington Township, Franklin County, and then move its operation from Orangeburg, New York to Homes by Keystone’s location in Franklin County.
