Tillamook Coast Visitors Association: Tourism facilities, marketing grants open September 1, 2022; $600,000 from TLT funds

Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
oregontoday.net
Kayaker, North Coast, Sept. 8
A man in his 50s died on the North Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 5 while kayaking off the beach at Seaside. According to reports, the unidentified individual was with other kayakers when he became separated from the group. He was wearing a black wetsuit, but no life jacket. The man’s body was found in the surf zone near Second Ave.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
KVAL
Pacific Power to shut off power to 12,000 customers due to wildfire weather conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Update (9/8/2022) - From Pacific Power's website:. Due to elevated wildfire conditions and forecasted high, gusty winds, we will perform a Public Safety Power Shutoff in the areas indicated on the map below. The Public Safety Power Shutoff will affect approximately 12,000 customers and begin at around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 9 and could last through Saturday evening.
WWEEK
We Asked Portland’s Five City Commissioners How Often They Come to the Office
Hundreds of Portland city employees are raising an outcry over the prospect of being ordered back to downtown cubicles. In a June letter, 70 employees who represent more than a thousand of their colleagues said such a demand would be racist, sexist and make them think about quitting (“Never Going Back Again,” WW, Aug. 31).
kptv.com
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OUTBACK WITH BACKMAN: Day Hiking on the Oregon Coast Trail in Tillamook County – Any Season- A short series of hikes (Video)
“Better hustle up the bank!” The wave swept in all the way up the beach, washing away our tracks from moments before, reaching the edge of the small dune we scrambled up and out of the way. Was it a sneaker wave catching tourists unused to the ocean by surprise? No, this was just another day winter hiking the Oregon Coast Trail between Nedonna and Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
Three downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three prominent Portland hotels are facing foreclosure, financial filings show, yet more fallout that highlights the struggles of the hospitality industry within the urban core. Willamette Week first reported on the expected foreclosures at Dossier, The Duniway and the Hilton Portland Downtown, citing property and court...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and ‘get their steep on’
Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem. “So many more people have gotten into tea since the pandemic started” observes Ginger Edwards, owner and tea...
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
nbc16.com
Permit no longer needed to visit Multnomah Falls, says officials
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Columbia Gorge officials announced in a tweet this morning that, as of today, permits are not required to visit Multnomah Falls or the Waterfall Corridor. May of 2022 officials required a permit for cars in the "Waterfall Corridor" between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park....
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Republican Women announce changes in format for Clark County Auditor Candidate Event slated for Friday
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey pulls out of event, which will feature candidate Brett Simpson in a modified program that will center around discussions about election integrity. Clark County Republican Women (CCRW) received notification from Greg Kimsey that he is canceling his participation in the Clark County Auditor’s Candidate Debate...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
Comments / 1