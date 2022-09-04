ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
10 Tampa Bay

Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
