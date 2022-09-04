Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
Multi-vehicle collision closes part of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park
A crash involving multiple vehicles and affecting traffic on northbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
Tampa Police searching for suspect in gas station murder
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man they believe is responsible for a murder at a gas station in Tampa in August.
Crash blocks traffic in northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The view from SkyFOX shows some major backups for Pinellas County drivers trying to get to Tampa on the Howard Frankland Bridge/Interstate 275. All lanes were blocked on the Pinellas side of the hump after several vehicles crashed. Based on the views from above, it appears...
Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
Eastbound SR-54 shut down after fiery crash in Pasco County
Pasco Fire Rescue said the eastbound lanes of State Road 54 was shut down after a fiery crash Tuesday.
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
FHP investigates deadly crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton.
Florida troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco bicyclist, leaving him seriously injured
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled after colliding with a bicyclist in Pasco County. The crash occurred Saturday around 10:17 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle, identified as a gray Nissan Altima, was headed west on Lake Patience Road in Land O' Lakes.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Tampa man wanted for murder after gas station shooting, police say
A man is wanted for first-degree murder after another man was found shot to death at a gas station, the Tampa Police Department said.
Police looking for driver after man crossing street injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa. At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said. The car did not stop. The...
