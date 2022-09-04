ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avila Beach, CA

People are beating the heat at Avila Beach on Labor Day weekend

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt9oo_0hi59mzy00

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Locals and tourists are beating the California heatwave at Avila Beach this Labor Day weekend.

Avila Beach is a favorite destination for many locals and tourists and some say it's a perfect place to cool off.

“Honestly super nice, super crowded. Like I've never seen a more crowded beach in my life. It took us half an hour to find parking. The parking was the hardest part but relaxing on the beach has made it worth it. And the beautiful little town. Yeah. Super surprising”, said Sara Otto from Costa Mesa.

The heatwave has been peaking at triple digits throughout California and even on the Central Coast.

“I like the heat. It's fun because people go to the beach a lot, but I like the cooler weather better", said Gracelyn Fontz from Oceano.

Family and friends at Avila Beach say it is fun for the whole community to enjoy, the water and the sun.

“We had wine tasting at Alipay, massages at Sycamore Springs. Mr. Ricks. Yep, great place headed to Merceas now for oysters and some margaritas and life is good", said Brianna Bjornson from Clovis.

Avila Beach will peak at approximately 87 degrees today.

For more tune in at 6 p.m. on your news channel 3-12.

