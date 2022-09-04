ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

WSAV News 3

8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly Florida woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend. Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while walking near a pond in Bradenton. WFLA talked to neighbors in the area and they said they […]
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Mysuncoast.com

West Bradenton home destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Four workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
850wftl.com

LISTEN NOW: The Docket – Fried Raccoon on a Pitchfork

(FLORIDA) — A Sarasota father and daughter face felony aggravated animal cruelty charges for stabbing a raccoon with a pitchfork and lighting it on fire. The dumb duo posted their handiwork on social media and it went viral. Also, Port St. Lucie police officers need help tracking down a...
Mysuncoast.com

Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after an explosion and fire inside a Bradenton apartment building Wednesday, Bradenton Police say. Authorities say the resident died after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank at the Fairways at Pinebrook. “He was on oxygen and smoking. I’m like, what are...
Lakeland Gazette

The Scariest Things on Earth — Sheriff Grandy Judd

The Sheriff’s Office makes MONEY from killing cats and kittens. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” is taking love blood money monthly!!!. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” wants them all dead – Why not use Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR)?. TNR Works but Sheriff Grady Judd...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!

Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.
Mysuncoast.com

Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
