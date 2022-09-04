ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

A New Dumpling Concept to Come to Greenwood Village

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwOBp_0hi59WpE00

The incoming dumpling shop will soon open at 8000 E Belleview Ave Greenwood Village, CO 80111 , space B-45 , taking over what once was Larkburger. A debut date is currently unknown as the owners of Bryan’s Dumplings were unable to be reached. However, a broker associated with the promenade told What Now Denver that while the concept is new, the owners already operate another well-known establishment by a different name. Bryan’s Dumplings does not currently have a website or social media.

The 528-space Belleview Promenade is the largest employment center in the Southeast corridor with 10,000 residences within a one-mile radius. It will house various eateries including La Loma, Toastique, Green District, Pancake House, Chipotle, Ocean Prime, Bird Bakery, and two poke places. It will also offer FedEx, multiple banks, salons, and a jewelry store. What’s more, the surrounding area is booming with business and traffic, with an estimated 41,000 vehicles per day driving on Belleview Avenue, according to the promenade’s brochure.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

Dining at Noisette Is Like Visiting Your Chic French Grandmother’s House

Lillian and Tim Lu are masters of French cooking and baking techniques, which demand total precision to produce simple yet elegant dishes. And, when it came time to build out their new LoHi restaurant and bakery, Noisette, they applied that same level of care and attention to detail to the eatery’s design.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Lifestyle
Greenwood Village, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
K99

Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack

I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dumplings#Food Drink#Belleview Promenade#La Loma#Fedex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
denverite.com

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
417
Followers
188
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy