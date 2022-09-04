A New Dumpling Concept to Come to Greenwood Village

The incoming dumpling shop will soon open at 8000 E Belleview Ave Greenwood Village, CO 80111 , space B-45 , taking over what once was Larkburger. A debut date is currently unknown as the owners of Bryan’s Dumplings were unable to be reached. However, a broker associated with the promenade told What Now Denver that while the concept is new, the owners already operate another well-known establishment by a different name. Bryan’s Dumplings does not currently have a website or social media.

The 528-space Belleview Promenade is the largest employment center in the Southeast corridor with 10,000 residences within a one-mile radius. It will house various eateries including La Loma, Toastique, Green District, Pancake House, Chipotle, Ocean Prime, Bird Bakery, and two poke places. It will also offer FedEx, multiple banks, salons, and a jewelry store. What’s more, the surrounding area is booming with business and traffic, with an estimated 41,000 vehicles per day driving on Belleview Avenue, according to the promenade’s brochure.

