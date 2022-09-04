ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dad puts mic on his 4-year-old while snowboarding. Her 'we all fall' song is pure joy.

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3vHT_0hi59RPb00

This article originally appeared on 02.11.22


A father-daughter snowboarding session takes the cuteness up a notch, thanks to dad’s brilliant idea to attach a mic to his 4-year-old. Sweetness ensued.


@chasing.sage We mic’d up our 4 year old while snowboarding.🥰 #fatherdaughter #dadlife #snowboarding #micdup #cuteness #wholesome #familytime #raddad #fatherhood ♬ original sound - chasing.sage



Sporting an adorable dinosaur onesie, the “powder-saurus” glides through their “secret path,” warning dad of intruders. Cause clearly, it’s THEIR secret path.

As she does, she sings her song of resilience and courage.

“I won’t fall … maybe I will … that’s okay … cause we all fall.”

Truly powerful wisdom in such a tiny package.

One person astutely wrote in the comments, “this is the mantra we all need in 2022.” I mean … it's accurate.

Another added, “this child gave a TED Talk about the power of positive self-talk.”

Indeed, “Shredder Dad” shares footage of our loveable snowboarding dinosaur making a few face plants, but she quickly bounces back. Nothing can stop her from her “weewhoos.” Nothing.

That is, until she becomes a “stuck-asaurus.” A truly relatable moment for all ages. Aren’t "indiscernible verbal struggles" part of the soundtrack of life? Still, she takes it all in hilarious stride, laughing all the way, and the positivity is heartwarming.

This video quickly put a smile on more than 6 million faces, and even got a comment from Walmart, which agreed that “we all fall sometimes.”

Turns out that there’s even more wholesome adventure content on the family’s TikTok . They even have a very thorough guide for teaching a toddler to snowboard here .

And by the way, yes, that dinosaur outfit does come in an adult size .

Next time you’re feeling down, just think of the powder-saurus song, and you’ll be back to “weewhoo” in no time.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Dinosaur#Fatherhood
People

'Selfless' Single Mom of 4 Severely Burned by Bonfire While on Vacation for Friend's Wedding

Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., faces at last six months of therapy to recover, says her family A single mom of four children suffered severe third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation in Michigan to attend a friend's wedding, and her family is seeking help to bring her home and continue what they say will be months of therapy. The details of what happened to Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., on Aug. 28, were not revealed, although most of the burns...
GILBERT, AZ
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!. As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Upworthy

Upworthy

114K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy