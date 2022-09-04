ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for massive Champions League clash

By Matt Penn
 4 days ago

CELTIC take on the mammoth task of a clash with Real Madrid in their first Champions League game this week.

The Bhoys are coming off the back of a 4-0 win over fierce Old Firm rivals Rangers, and will be brimming with confidence.

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title earlier this year Credit: Getty
Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 in the Old Firm derby at the weekend Credit: Reuters

But Real are the European champions, having beaten Liverpool in last season's final in Paris to claim their 14th title.

Celtic do have previous history of beating big Spanish sides in the competition, famously defeating Lionel Messi's Barcelona in 2012.

But they've got it all to do at Parkhead on Tuesday evening.

Real will be laser-focused on getting their 2022/23 European campaign off the perfect start when they visit Glasgow.

What time does Celtic vs Real Madrid kick off?

  • Celtic's big clash with Real Madrid will get underway from 8pm UK time on Tuesday, September 6.
  • The game will be held at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
  • The last time the two sides played was in a two-legged European Cup quarter-final in 1980.
  • Celtic won the first leg 2-0 but lost the second leg 3-0.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Celtic vs Real Madrid will be shown live on BT Sport 3.
  • You can live stream the action from the BT Sport app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Team news

Kyogo Furuhashi won't be availble to play after coming off in the win over Rangers with a shoulder injury.

Carl Starfelt also came off during the game with a knee problem, so Mortiz Jenz could come into the side to replace him.

Real Madrid have a largely fit side, but Carlo Ancelotti could make a change or two, following their win over Real Betis at the weekend.

But Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr will spearhead Los Blancos' attack at Parkhead.

Odds

  • Celtic - 4/1
  • Draw - 10/3
  • Real Madrid - 6/10

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

