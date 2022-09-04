ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

WDSU

Raceland man killed in overnight shooting

RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

1 person shot and killed in Marrero

MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero. According to reports, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home at the 1800 block of Westminister Boulevard. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

20-year-old killed in two vehicle crash in Gonzales

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers is investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 that happened in late Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to officials, a juvenile driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot at the same time as 20-year-old Ashton Anderson, who was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. The impact from the Toyota and the motorcycle caused both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...

