GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers is investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 that happened in late Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to officials, a juvenile driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot at the same time as 20-year-old Ashton Anderson, who was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. The impact from the Toyota and the motorcycle caused both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO