Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
WDSU
Raceland man killed in overnight shooting
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
WDSU
1 person shot and killed in Marrero
MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero. According to reports, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home at the 1800 block of Westminister Boulevard. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
brproud.com
20-year-old killed in two vehicle crash in Gonzales
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers is investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 that happened in late Tuesday night in Ascension Parish. According to officials, a juvenile driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot at the same time as 20-year-old Ashton Anderson, who was on a motorcycle with a juvenile passenger. The impact from the Toyota and the motorcycle caused both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
fox8live.com
61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Labor day crash leaves bicyclist dead in New Orleans
Police say a bicyclist fell into traffic on Labor Day afternoon. “An adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound sidewalk, for unexplained reasons, lost control and fell into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue,”
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in West Bank hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
cenlanow.com
Deadly hit-and-run: 2 ejected from scooter after being struck by truck on Westbank Expressway
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a double fatal hit-and-run on the West Bank early Friday (Sept. 2). According to the LSP, around 3:30 a.m., LSP Troop B responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter on the upper level of US 90B in Jefferson Parish.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
wbrz.com
Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate
NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...
fox8live.com
Bicyclist falls into traffic, struck and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding a bicycle tumbled off and fell into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, New Orleans police said Monday (Sept. 5). The adult victim, who age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was struck at...
WDSU
Crash snarls traffic during peak commute hours on I-10 west past Twin Span bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A crash is causing delays during peak commute hours in New Orleans East Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left westbound lane of Interstate 10 about a mile past the Twin Spans. Drivers should use caution in the area...
WWL-TV
Neighbors recall horrifying moments before shooting standoff in Houma
HOUMA, La. — At least 36 evidence markers sat outside a home in Houma Tuesday morning after what State Police report was a shooting involving a man and police. “At least, I’m saying about 50, 60 rounds if not more,” neighbor Laterrance Harris said. Harris lives across...
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
NOLA.com
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
