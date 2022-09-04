Read full article on original website
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
WGAL
I-81 reopens along Lebanon, Schuylkill County line after morning crashes
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line Tuesday morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. The road has since reopened. Pennsylvania State Police said the...
therecord-online.com
Suspect arrested in Dauphin County in JSSB robbery
JERSEY Shore, PA – A little more than a day after a heist at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore, authorities announced an arrest in the robbery. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Chief Nathan DeRemer posted word on the arrest of a 59-old-man in Dauphin County:
7 Penn State students, 1 faculty member affected by chemical spill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Seven students and a faculty member at the Penn State Schuylkill campus were medically evaluated after a small chemical spill occurred inside a science lab Tuesday night. The spill was reported to the Schuylkill County 911 Center by Penn State police at 7:38 p.m. Lia Morrison,...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania State Police Nab Suspected Schuylkill County Retail Thief After Multi-County Pursuit
A man from South Carolina was taken into custody after he led police in a multi-county pursuit that started in Schuylkill County on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill haven, on Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, a "Be On the Lookout" was put out for a Silver Dodge Durango that was involved in a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
skooknews.com
Mount Carmel Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic in North Manheim Township
A Mount Carmel man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after a domestic dispute in North Manheim Township on Saturday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around 3:15pm, Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was involved in a domestic dispute with a female. Troopers say while...
Times News
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
skooknews.com
Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike
Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
WGAL
For second day in a row, crash shuts down part of Interstate 81 on Lebanon, Schuylkill County line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, a crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line for the second day in a row. Around 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon.
