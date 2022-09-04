ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Pine Grove – High Bridge

An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
PINE GROVE, PA
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Suspect arrested in Dauphin County in JSSB robbery

JERSEY Shore, PA – A little more than a day after a heist at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore, authorities announced an arrest in the robbery. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Chief Nathan DeRemer posted word on the arrest of a 59-old-man in Dauphin County:
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police Nab Suspected Schuylkill County Retail Thief After Multi-County Pursuit

A man from South Carolina was taken into custody after he led police in a multi-county pursuit that started in Schuylkill County on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill haven, on Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, a "Be On the Lookout" was put out for a Silver Dodge Durango that was involved in a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
HAZLETON, PA
Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike

Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

