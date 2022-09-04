Read full article on original website
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While NASA’s Artemis I mission has yet to launch, fans still have a chance to see a rocket light up the sky Sunday evening. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites is set to launch from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
spacecoastdaily.com
First Legends of the Indian River Lagoon Hall of Fame to be Inducted Nov. 4 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE BEACH, FLORIDA – The first Legends of the Indian River Lagoon, a new hall of fame, will be inducted by Marine Resources Council at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront on November 4. The event is set to take place from 5-8 p.m. Their stories...
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Foreign Trade Zone Expands With Addition at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral’s Foreign Trade Zone #136 has expanded once again with the addition of Melbourne Orlando International Airport as an FTZ Operator for the receipt, storage, and distribution of jet fuel for international flights operating from the airport. Deliveries of...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Fatal Shark Attack in the Bahamas On Harmony of the Seas Cruise Ship Passenger Under Investigation
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A cruise ship passenger traveling on the Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas out of Port Canaveral was killed by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday. The 58-year-old female victim, who was a member of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 92 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. The Heat index values will be as high as 105, with west wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to track three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle do not pose a threat to Florida at this time....
spacecoastdaily.com
Fran Cosmo lead singer of BOSTON to perform a concert at the 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair, Sat. Nov 19.
BREVARD COUNTY, VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm. Fair gates open from 1 pm until midnight.
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places
If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.
mynews13.com
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay to Host Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on September 11
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay will host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Palm Bay City Hall on Sunday, September 11 at 12 noon to honor the fallen. The ceremony will include guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment...
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
click orlando
Labor Day Weekend brings thousands to Volusia’s beaches
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The beaches in Central Florida proved to provide much needed relief from the heat and a place for relaxation for thousands this Labor Day Weekend. Thousands jammed into Volusia County keeping businesses and safety personnel busy. “We’ve been at capacity at most core areas...
