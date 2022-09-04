ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard-Based Sidus Space Executes Multiple Launch Agreement with SpaceX

BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Sidus Space, Inc., a Brevard County-based Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, today announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Starlink Satellites#Spacex Scheduled#Launch Falcon 9 Rocket#Falcon#Space Coast Daily Tv
spacecoastdaily.com

GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 92 for Brevard On Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Wednesday in Brevard County calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, with a high near 92. The Heat index values will be as high as 105, with west wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to track three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle do not pose a threat to Florida at this time....
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spacecoastdaily.com

Fran Cosmo lead singer of BOSTON to perform a concert at the 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair, Sat. Nov 19.

BREVARD COUNTY, VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm. Fair gates open from 1 pm until midnight.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Labor Day Weekend brings thousands to Volusia’s beaches

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The beaches in Central Florida proved to provide much needed relief from the heat and a place for relaxation for thousands this Labor Day Weekend. Thousands jammed into Volusia County keeping businesses and safety personnel busy. “We’ve been at capacity at most core areas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy