Premier League

Championship roundup: Sheffield United go top with victory at Hull

 4 days ago
Goalscorers Sander Berge (left) and Oli McBurnie applaud the fans after the final whistle.

Sheffield United moved top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory at Hull.

Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge then added a second with 15 minutes remaining after he pounced upon loose marking inside the right channel of the penalty area.

United are now unbeaten in the league since the opening day of the season and were, despite a few scares along the way, good value for three points.

Hull made numerous eye-catching signings during the transfer window, with optimism high among supporters that they now have a squad capable of challenging for the playoffs. But, ultimately, they paid the price for a sluggish start in front of a big crowd at the MKM Stadium.

Meanwhile the Reading manager, Paul Ince, hailed his side as “incredible in every department” during the second half of their 2-1 Championship victory over Stoke.

Lucas Joao, on his 29th birthday, gave the hosts a second-minute lead when he took advantage of sloppy defensive play from the visitors.

Stoke equalised five minutes before the break through a close-range Ben Wilmot effort but

regained their advantage through Joao’s 57th-minute penalty and held on comfortably for their fourth successive home league win this season.

“It’s just good to get a good performance,” Ince said. “As I’ve said to the players, it’s not about winning, it’s about performing. We performed today. That’s all you can ask for.

“You know with these players what they’re like, the spirit and the togetherness. And when we came out for the second half, they were incredible in every department. That’s so pleasing.”

Reading are third while Stoke, who have picked up just one point from two matches since Alex Neil took over as manager a week ago, are 19th.

Danny Schofield claimed a goal-line technology malfunction cost his Huddersfield team a share of the spoils following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

The hosts went down to a 38th-minute Theo Corbeanu goal but were denied an equaliser despite video footage clearly showing that Yuta Nakayama’s close-range effort had crossed the line. Referee John Bushby later told Schofield that his watch, which was linked up to the Hawk-Eye system, failed to signal that a goal should have been awarded.

“I’ve seen the incident a number of times from a number of different angles and it’s a tough one to take because we feel it was a goal that was not awarded,” a deflated Schofield. “When I went to speak to him at the end. I was very emotional and he was pointing at his watch, because he was going off goal-line technology, so it’s difficult to pin the blame on the ref because it was down to the technology and I’m not sure if he can overrule that. It would certainly take a brave man to do so.”

Huddersfield are 23rd while Blackpool sit in 11th.

