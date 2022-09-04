ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redbirds see season end with 5-0 loss to Delano at Class C state tourney

By John Wagner
 4 days ago

The Isanti Redbirds saw their hopes for a title in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State tournament end with a 5-0 loss to Delano on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Faribault.

The Redbirds offense managed nine hits, but double plays in both the fourth and fifth innings snuffed out potential rallies. Isanti also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the sixth.

Meanwhile the Athletics scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, then broke the game open with four runs spread over the next two frames.

Lefty Phil Bray was the starter and loser for the Redbirds, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. Jimmy Skroch, James Green and Chris Olean each pitched a clean inning behind Bray, with Skroch and Green both notching a strikeout.

Offensively Wyatt Soderquist had three of Isanti’s nine hits, including a double.

The Redbirds finished the season with a 28-7 record.

