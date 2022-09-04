Yes it has been! and I hear people say what is the Mayor and City Activist going to do to contain all of these shootings! what can they do? These perpetrators are going to continue to do this! sadly to say it is out of control especially when the ammunition that these perpetrators are carrying out weighs are Law Enforcement, if these parents don't get a handle on these kids they will bury them all or visit them in prison! Lock them.all up before more innocent people have to suffer!
Mayor shouldn’t have bowed down to the rioters. He should have made a statement by doing something to them. He coward down and hid
Summary: "It's the State Legislature's fault, not mine." Mr. Mayor, what "system" are you blaming? Illegal guns are already illegal, your city attorneys are the ones to examine. You let upper King St burn in May 2020, stop writing statements blaming others and do your job. You have a cop shortage because of your acquiescence to charlatan groups like BLM.
