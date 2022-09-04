ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

Yes it has been! and I hear people say what is the Mayor and City Activist going to do to contain all of these shootings! what can they do? These perpetrators are going to continue to do this! sadly to say it is out of control especially when the ammunition that these perpetrators are carrying out weighs are Law Enforcement, if these parents don't get a handle on these kids they will bury them all or visit them in prison! Lock them.all up before more innocent people have to suffer!

3d ago

Mayor shouldn’t have bowed down to the rioters. He should have made a statement by doing something to them. He coward down and hid

Chris Polites
4d ago

Summary: "It's the State Legislature's fault, not mine." Mr. Mayor, what "system" are you blaming? Illegal guns are already illegal, your city attorneys are the ones to examine. You let upper King St burn in May 2020, stop writing statements blaming others and do your job. You have a cop shortage because of your acquiescence to charlatan groups like BLM.

live5news.com

Police seeking information on downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
iheart.com

Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random

(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
live5news.com

Man arrested for string of burglaries in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested in a string of burglaries at North Charleston businesses. Jerrod Randolph Green, 35, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Summerville and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary. Officers say seven businesses in...
live5news.com

Recent violence could prompt harsher penalties for Charleston businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston businesses that violate potential new protocols in the city’s late-night establishment ordinance could be forced to close earlier. These streets were packed with bar-goers this past Saturday, and city leaders say those crowds are ultimately in the hands of the bars they patronize....
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
iheart.com

Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
live5news.com

Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
live5news.com

Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
live5news.com

Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
live5news.com

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning. Deputies say they responded to the Family Dollar on Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery in progress. Lt. Rick Carson says both Dorchester County deputies...
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Asking for a friend

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department. Blotter of the week: A West Ashley man called Charleston police Aug. 23 asking if he would be charged in every municipality if he were to kill his neighbor, dismember the body and distribute the parts all over South Carolina. He didn’t answer his door or his phone for the police when they showed up at his apartment. Wonder why.
live5news.com

Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man wanted in Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office is in custody. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
