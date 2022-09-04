Read full article on original website
worcestermag.com
Project Bread helps connect healthy food to those who need it
When Elizabeth Rentz unexpectedly found herself without a place to live, while facing an ongoing medical condition and increasing prices at grocery stores, she found assistance through a unique pilot program launched by Project Bread to help eligible MassHealth patients not only have more access to healthy food, but also give them the tools needed to utilize those items.
spectrumnews1.com
Robert Kraft visits Worcester to unveil new mobile addiction treatment clinic
WORCESTER, Mass. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in Worcester on Wednesday to unveil a new mobile care unit that will allow UMass Memorial Health to bring addiction treatment on the road. What You Need To Know. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in Worcester Wednesday to...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
Dorchester barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts
BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic nominees Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll make stop in Worcester after primary
WORCESTER, Mass. - Victory tasted like blue raspberry jolly rancher gelato for Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll. But, celebrating Tuesday's primary win was short-lived. The Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor returned to the campaign trail Wednesday afternoon, talking to voters at the Worcester Public Market. What You Need...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Mayor Joe Petty ready to get back to work after loss to Robyn Kennedy in state Senate race
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Mayor Joe Petty will finish his term as mayor after losing in Tuesday night's primary to Democrat Robyn Kennedy. Petty formally announced his plans in March to run for the state Senate's 1st Worcester District. Kennedy had announced a week prior. Petty is the longest-serving mayor...
valleypatriot.com
New Electric School Buses for the Children of Lawrence
Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePena’s Office gratefully welcomed his new partnership with Beacon Mobility to not only help the City of Lawrence with the Mayor’s Economic Prosperity Plan by training and hiring our residents, but it will also help us protect our children’s health by reducing pollution.
NECN
Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester
The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
spectrumnews1.com
Shirley Arriaga defeats Joel McAuliffe in 8th Hampden House Democratic primary
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Shirley Arriaga has won the Democratic primary for the 8th Hampden House seat, defeating Joel McAuliffe. The two Democrats vying for the seat are both longtime Chicopee residents with strong backgrounds in service and local government. Arriaga, an Air Force veteran, earned her bachelor's degree at Elms...
Weymouth Food Pantry Bounces Back Thief Takes Catalytic Converter From Van
A catalytic converter thief tried to derail the Weymouth Food Pantry's mission when they stole the part from the pantry's van last week. But thanks to the kindness of others, the thief did not prevail. The theft happened a few nights before the pantry was set to make a delivery...
