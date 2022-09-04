ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

worcestermag.com

Project Bread helps connect healthy food to those who need it

When Elizabeth Rentz unexpectedly found herself without a place to live, while facing an ongoing medical condition and increasing prices at grocery stores, she found assistance through a unique pilot program launched by Project Bread to help eligible MassHealth patients not only have more access to healthy food, but also give them the tools needed to utilize those items.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts

BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
valleypatriot.com

New Electric School Buses for the Children of Lawrence

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePena’s Office gratefully welcomed his new partnership with Beacon Mobility to not only help the City of Lawrence with the Mayor’s Economic Prosperity Plan by training and hiring our residents, but it will also help us protect our children’s health by reducing pollution.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester

The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Shirley Arriaga defeats Joel McAuliffe in 8th Hampden House Democratic primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. - Shirley Arriaga has won the Democratic primary for the 8th Hampden House seat, defeating Joel McAuliffe. The two Democrats vying for the seat are both longtime Chicopee residents with strong backgrounds in service and local government. Arriaga, an Air Force veteran, earned her bachelor's degree at Elms...
CHICOPEE, MA

