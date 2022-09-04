ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse rocks Louisville in season opener

By Mario Sacco
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse opened the season in impressive fashion on Saturday night at the Dome, blasting ACC foe Louisville 31-7.

SU would jump on the Cards early, scoring points on its first three drives of the game. Andre Szmyt got the scoring started for the Orange, drilling a 31-yard field goal. It was Szmyt 66th field goal of his career at Syracuse. Sean Tucker would push the ‘Cuse lead to 10-0, taking a 55-yard screen pass to the house for a touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Tucker would finish the first half with a four-yard touchdown run, extending SU’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.

The SU defense would force three second half Louisville turnovers. Garrett Williams and Derek McDonald both had interceptions in the third quarter for the Orange. SU would make Louisville pay after the McDonald pick, as Garrett Shrader capped off a 4-play, 13 yard drive finding Oronde Gadsden for the touchdown. Shrader would finish off the Orange scoring, rushing in from six-yards out with 8:40 to play in the 4th quarter.

Garrett Shrader finished the game, 18-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Shrader also added 95 yards rushing and a score.

Sean Tucker carried the ball 21 times, for 98 yards and a touchdown. Tucker also added 85 yards receiving, on 6 catches and a score.

Syracuse racked up 449 yards of total offense, holding Louisville to 334 yards.

SU returns to action next Saturday against Connecticut at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

