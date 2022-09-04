Read full article on original website
Google wants to do for your crummy voice calls what it did for Meet call clarity
Phone calls might feel like a thing of the past these days, with messaging, video chats, and social media making up for the bulk of our mobile communication. Your smartphone is, of course, still a phone, and excellent voice quality remains as essential as ever if you're taking meetings on the go. Spotted alongside today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta, Google is developing a feature for its mobile OS that might give voice calls a much-needed quality boost.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Our favorite online marketplace apps on the Google Play Store
Between a global pandemic that kept American citizens inside their homes and a shaky economy, the process of shopping for and selling goods has changed in every way. There are millions of apps in the Play Store, but it can take a bit of hunting to find the best Android apps. The upshot of so many apps, however, is that it's easy to find just about anything on your phone.
How to cancel your Apple Music subscription
Let's be honest, Apple Music isn't the best option when it comes to music streaming services. Sure, it can integrate with Apple products a bit easier—as the infamously walled-off ecosystem makes sure of. Still, if you're using the service on Android, Windows, or another operating system, it's hard to compete with Spotify. The ease of use is unmatched, the device interoperability is vast, and cool hardware options like Spotify Car Thing make it the go-to option for millions of users around the world.
WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features
WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Railbound is an adorable puzzler from the same dev behind Golf Peaks, out now on Android
Afterburn, the studio behind Golf Peaks, has released a new game titled Railbound. Golf Peaks is one of our favorite Android puzzle games, and the developers have channeled that energy into the equally addicting Railbound. It's an adorable puzzle game where you'll direct a pair of dogs on a train journey worldwide.
Atmospheric platformer Lucky Luna is the latest original Netflix game, out now on Android
Netflix's growing collection of mobile games may have started small, but the company is committed to growing its collection. Netflix is adding new games to its Netflix Games service this month, the first of which is Lucky Luna, a vertically scrolling pixel platformer inspired by folklore. Announced today at Gamespot's Mobile Showcase, it's an attractive addition to a lineup growing in quality.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar
Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
You can already get $50 off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted 12 days ago on August 26, but Woot is already discounting them. While $230 down to $180 might not seem like a huge deal, it's rare to see such a large discount so quickly after its official debut, especially for buds marketed as premium. It wasn't like they weren't competitively priced to begin with, either: $230 put them in a sweet spot compared to the $280 Sony WF-1000XM4 and $250 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.
Google will launch new smart home gadgets alongside Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch is now confirmed to take place on October 6, with Google saying we'll be seeing the new smartphones and the smartwatch in full during the big launch. As part of the announcement, Google has confirmed it'll be introducing some other smart devices as part of its Nest branding. That means we'll hear about some new smart home gadgets during the big reveal.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
