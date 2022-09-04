Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Wilmington shooting leaves 2 men critical, woman injured
Police responded to the scene for the reports of gunfire and found three shooting victims.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ, Bus Terminal
Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
WBOC
Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop in Salisbury led to a drug bust that resulted in the arrests of two people. The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 13 and North Pointe Drive. During the course of the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle.
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
nccpdnews.com
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
WGMD Radio
Road-Rage Gunfire in Smyrna Area Under Investigation
Apparent road rage gunfire in the Smyrna area is under investigation. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 13 and Twin Willows Road late Saturday night. A 24-year-old Camden woman says she was driving northbound in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder, then slowed down and stopped in front of her. When she moved to pass the vehicle, her vehicle was shot.
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WDEL 1150AM
Inmate charged in prison attack
An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
Weekend Shooting At DSU Sends Two to the Hospital
DOVER, De – Over the weekend an incident took place at Delaware State University. At the time of the incident, not much was revealed, but on Tuesday, September 6th the University held a virtual forum to discuss what took place. According to DSU’s Chief of Police, Bobbie Cummings, “a...
WGMD Radio
Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.
Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area. Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. The victim apparently was at...
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
