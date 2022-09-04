Read full article on original website
“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter
It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
The official start to the fall season is fast approaching
Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights, the changing colors of the leaves, football and pumpkin and apple everything. Labor Day weekend is typically labeled as the unofficial end to summer, while meteorologists consider Sept. 1 as...
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
Why Are These Small Green Signs Important? Here’s What They Mean
Do the numbers on these signs mean anything special?. Just last month, we had a long conversation about those little white signs that can be seen on some Hudson Valley roads. We told you that the signs pictured below actually have a special meaning. At first, we were told that...
The crowds, the food, the weather and the Wobble: 9 takeaways from the 2022 NY State Fair
Coming out of the pandemic, returning to a 13-day format and breaking in a new fair director: There was a lot going on over the last two weeks at the New York State Fair. And of course there were new over-the-top foods, new over-the-top drinks and a new ride that literally took you over-the-top (and upside-down).
Take a Look! The First NY Thruway Rest Area is Completed & Open
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although the first rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. The Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany is beautiful with a Popeye's and Starbucks inside. It boasts a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
NWS issues flood watch for central Pa
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has issued a Monday flood watch for all of central Pennsylvania, including the counties of Clinton, Centre and Lycoming. The watch is in effect from noon Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. The watch comes as the Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor...
Delays expected this week on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One lane traffic on a busy stretch of an Ithaca street. Drivers should be alert as the 600 block of North Meadow Street will be reduced to one lane for asphalt repair. It’s the section of the roadway running from Cascadilla Street to Hancock Street near Purity Ice Cream. The work begins Thursday and should wrap up the next day. Delays are expected.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Labor Day Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week. Sanitation crews will collect Monday’s trash and recycling on Tuesday; Tuesday’s trash and recycling on Wednesday; Wednesday’s trash and recycling on Thursday; Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday; and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
‘Just Go Out There and Watch’: South Puget Sound Area Could See Northern Lights This Weekend
Chances of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis might be slim this weekend, but some in the Puget Sound region could get lucky, according to the National Weather Service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week a moderate geomagnetic storm is likely on its way, meaning parts of the Northwest might see the elusive northern lights sometime Sunday, said Dana Felton, meteorologist with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service.
54 new businesses in Central New York include computer repair and a tailor
There was a surge in business filings as Labor Day approached, with 54 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-three of them were filed in Onondaga County and 17 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Five businesses filed to discontinue operations in Onondaga County.
Dangling Electrical Wire Shuts Down New York State Thruway
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Are you wondering what all of the traffic was about and the...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage
Drier than average conditions in the state are expected to create vibrant color for leaf peeping — as long as things don’t get any drier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage.
