Thomas Tuchel ‘Pleaded’ With Todd Boehly to Be Given a Second Chance at Chelsea
A report has come out claiming that Thomas Tuchel was left 'totally' shocked by being sacked by Chelsea's new owners.
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Report: Chelsea Considered Mauricio Pochettino As Thomas Tuchel Replacement
There were a few names being discussed by the Chelsea bosses following Tuchel's sacking but they didn't believe any of them were good enough.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Gary Neville Praises Erik Ten Hag For Manchester United Turn Around
Former Manchester United player turned pundit Gary Neville has praised Erik Ten Hag for United’s turn around of form.
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
