Premier League

BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
Alex Ferguson
Cristiano Ronaldo
Marcus Rashford
Erik Ten Hag
BBC

PSG 2-1 Juventus: Kylian Mbappe scores twice

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus. Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots...
BBC

Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter signs new two-year deal with Glamorgan

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons. Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county. The 28-year-old has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons. But Labuschagne's availability for 2023...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT striker stock watch: Josh Sargent is back!

The U.S. men’s national team is set to play a pair of friendlies in Europe later this month as part of their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. First, the USMNT will face Japan in Germany on Sept. 23, then it will take on Saudi Arabia in Spain on Sept. 27. With just two matches remaining for the U.S. until the World Cup begins, there’s not a lot of time left for experimenting or introducing new players. With that being the case, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has hinted that strikers who already have experience in the national team might have an...
MLS

