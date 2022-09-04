ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Project Community Connect is back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid. Judge struck down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. CMU prepares for Home...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Flint, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Flint, MI
abc12.com

Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program

Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#United Auto Workers#General Motor#Fisher Body Plant
WNEM

No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint

With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 2nd. Bronner's job far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts predict the scourge...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint physician: annual COVID-19 shots are likely

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala believes it’s likely. “It’s not just to protect ourselves,” Mukkamala said. “It’s to protect...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Cars
WNEM

Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mosquitoes in Macomb County test positive for West Nile Virus

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – West Nile virus has been detected in two samples of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County. “This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus -- which could spread to humans,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer at the Macomb County Health Department. “We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible.”
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint spending $45M to demolish dilapidated sites

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A burnt-out, vacant building partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint. After hours of searching and bringing out both trained dogs and heavy equipment, first responders did not find any victims in the rubble. The collapse highlights a wider problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in...
FLINT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors

Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Local doctor talks about warning signs of a stroke

FLINT, Mich. - According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the country has a stroke, and every 3-and-a-half minutes, someone dies due to a stroke. Though anyone can experience a stroke, women, minorities, and those over the age of fifty-five are at higher risk. According to the CDC,...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy