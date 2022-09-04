Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Project Community Connect is back after a 2-year hiatus from Covid. Judge struck down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. CMU prepares for Home...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Casino jackpot winner alleges Michigan bank wouldn’t cash her prize check because she’s Black
A Black woman from Michigan says she was racially discriminated against when three employees at a Fifth Third Bank told her a casino jackpot check she was trying to deposit was fraudulent, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit. Lizzie Pugh, 71, tried to deposit the check April 11 at...
abc12.com
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gas leak ‘contributed’ to deadly Hogarth Avenue explosion, but cause remains undetermined: state
FLINT, MI – A natural gas leak contributed to the November explosion of a Flint home that left two people dead and two injured, but the cause of the explosion is officially undetermined, state officials said.
WNEM
No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint
With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 2nd. Bronner's job far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts predict the scourge...
WNEM
Flint physician: annual COVID-19 shots are likely
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala believes it’s likely. “It’s not just to protect ourselves,” Mukkamala said. “It’s to protect...
WNEM
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mosquitoes in Macomb County test positive for West Nile Virus
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – West Nile virus has been detected in two samples of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County. “This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus -- which could spread to humans,” said Andrew Cox, Director/Health Officer at the Macomb County Health Department. “We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible.”
WNEM
Flint spending $45M to demolish dilapidated sites
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A burnt-out, vacant building partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint. After hours of searching and bringing out both trained dogs and heavy equipment, first responders did not find any victims in the rubble. The collapse highlights a wider problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in...
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors
Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
nbc25news.com
Local doctor talks about warning signs of a stroke
FLINT, Mich. - According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the country has a stroke, and every 3-and-a-half minutes, someone dies due to a stroke. Though anyone can experience a stroke, women, minorities, and those over the age of fifty-five are at higher risk. According to the CDC,...
nbc25news.com
Local school district once again cancels bus routes due to staffing shortages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Staffing shortages continue to impact Mid-Michigan's schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools had to once again cancel select bus routes due to staffing shortages. See the routes here:. The shortage has been ongoing since the pandemic. The school district is offering a signing bonus to drivers in...
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
