Cincinnati Zoo offers chance to meet Fritz, Fiona, hippo family

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering people the chance to “adopt” the world-famous hippo family, including baby Fritz!

A $5 ADOPT ticket gets you one entry for a chance to win the “Ultimate Hippo Getaway”, A $20 hippo ADOPT gets you five entries.

The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes five tickets to Cincinnati Zoo and a behind-the-scenes hippo tour to meet all four hippos— Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker.

Winners will also get a two night stay at the Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar and Grill, a hippo kiss painting and a $500 Visa Gift Card.

The zoo said ADOPT purchases help provide food, housing, toys and enrichment items for the zoo’s animals.

For more information and official rules visit here.

