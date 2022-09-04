Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Josh Jung expected to make MLB debut Friday
Jung would have likely debuted early in 2022 if it were not for a torn labrum that sidelined him for most of the season. Jung returned and dominated the complex level and has had strong success in 22 Triple-A games. Jung is a strong add in all fantasy formats for the batting average and power skills he brings to the table.
fantasypros.com
Jack Flaherty tosses five strong innings in Monday's loss to Nationals
Jack Flaherty tossed five strong innings on the mound for the Cardinals Monday, allowing one run on six hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 6-0 loss to the Nationals. Fantasy Impact:. Flaherty has allowed less than three runs in each of his four starts...
fantasypros.com
Starling Marte day to day with fractured finger
Marte went for further testing Wednesday and was able to get a clearer picture of his injury. While an IL stint doesn't seem to be in the picture as of now, this is still troubling news for the veteran outfielder. It's possible that the Mets give him more frequent off days to maintain the finger. Even if he does play regularly, one has to wonder if this injury will affect his performance at all. He is hitting .267/.353/.267/ with a 91 wRC+ since September 1st.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 1 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring
In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA・
fantasypros.com
Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m constantly amused at the impassioned debate that occurs every year over terminology in fantasy football. One of the biggest flash points is the term “sleeper.”. You can’t write an article or a Twitter post calling a player a sleeper without at least one person taking issue with it in the comments. “Hey, that guy isn’t a sleeper. EVERYONE knows to draft him!” “He’s not a sleeper, he’s a breakout!” Etc, etc.
fantasypros.com
Montrezl Harrell signs two-year contract with 76ers
Montrezl Harrel signed a two-year, $5.2 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Harrel will likely slide into the backup center role behind Joel Embiid in Philly next season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has experience playing under Doc Rivers with the Clippers and should bring a spark off the bench for a team in need of one. In the 2021-22 season, the center averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 64.5% from the field for the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA・
fantasypros.com
Teoscar Hernandez homers on Monday
Hernandez smoked a 105.8 mph, 415 ft. home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Blue Jay's a two-run lead over the Orioles in the first game of their doubleheader. Hernandez has been heating up at the plate recently, producing a seven-game hitting streak in which he's gone 9-for-28 (.321) with two home runs and five RBI over that span. Unfortunately, Hernandez has not met expectations so far this season, producing a .264/.317/.477 slash line with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and six stolen bases over 405 at-bats.
fantasypros.com
Kike Hernandez signs one-year, $10 million extension with Red Sox
Hernandez was set to become a free agent this offseason, but now he will be staying in Boston for at least one more season. In 2022, the utilityman has dealt with some injuries that have limited him to just 68 games played. In those games he has struggled to find his groove, hitting just .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs. However, it is obvious that the team values his ability to play multiple positions and will look for him to contribute more next season.
fantasypros.com
Starling Marte (hand) to undergo additional testing
The Mets reportedly want to get a clearer picture that the initial images didn't provide. Manager Buck Showalter also said that "we're waiting with bated breath that things come back clean." This isn't a very encouraging update for Marte, but we will have to wait and see what these additional updates say. Marte is hitting .266/.341/.444 with a 128 wRC+ since August 1st.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge smashes MLB-leading 54th home run in win Monday
Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in New York’s 5-2 win against the Twins on Monday. Judge homered for the third straight game and eighth time in his last 13 contests. Judge also tied A-Rod for the most homers by Yankee right-handed batter with his 54th home run, a two-run shot in the 6th inning that put New York up for good. Judge is now on pace for 65 home runs and is just eight homers away from breaking Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League records. Judge is slashing .302/.403/.682 with 54 home runs, 117 RBI (leads MLB), 109 runs scored (leads MLB), 80 walks, and 15 stolen bases in 564 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings (2022)
ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Thaddeus Moss released by Cincinnati
According to Field Yates of ESPN, TE Thaddeus Moss has been released from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in correspondence with the return of S Jessie Bates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Moss played for the Bengals during the preseason before being cut and re-signed to the team's practice...
fantasypros.com
Jacob deGrom tosses seven shutout innings on Wednesday against Pirates
Jacob deGrom allowed three hits and a walk over seven shutout innings on Wednesday against the Pirates. He struck out eight and earned the win, moving to 5-1. What's comical is that deGrom was clearly not at his best in the game, and still completely shut down the Pirates. He had just 16 whiffs and a 33% CSW rate, excellent numbers for a mere mortal, but below deGrom's standards. Nevertheless, he was staked to a huge lead and never came close to getting into trouble. The best pitcher in the game will take a 1.66 ERA and 0.55 WHIP into his next start against the Cubs.
fantasypros.com
Anthony Rizzo placed on IL
Anthony Rizzo has been placed on the 10-day IL. He is experiencing headaches. Ronald Guzman will be called up Wednesday. (Joon Lee on Twitter) Rizzo had seen a back specialist over the weekend and was at one point planned to return Wednesday. Manager Aaron Boone said he is experiencing headaches from an epidural and didn't have significant back pain. Either way, the Yankees look to be playing it safe with their veteran first baseman. DJ LeMahieu should continue to be the primary first baseman.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge hits MLB-best 55th home run, reaches base six times Wednesday
Aaron Judge went 1-for-5 with five walks (three intentional), a solo home run, and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Judge got the Yankees on the board in Game 1 with his Major League-leading 55th home run. It was the second time in his career that he had homered in four straight games (2020, 5 straight) and he is now on pace for 65 home runs. Judge is now just six home runs from tying Roger Maris (who was only at 53 HR through 137 games) with 25 games remaining. Judge also stole his 16th base of the season in Game 2 after never having stolen more than nine in a year before. Judge is slashing .301/.307/.683 with 55 home runs, 118 RBI (leads MLB), 110 runs scored (leads MLB), 85 walks, and 16 stolen bases in 574 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
fantasypros.com
NFL Week 1 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Player Prop Bet Rankings (2022)
At our sports betting website, BettingPros, we compiled several projection sources to come up with consensus projections. We then compared these projections to the prop bet odds from the sportsbooks to give you the best prop bet picks. View the best player prop bets for this week’s slate with our NFL Prop Bet Cheat Sheet.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)
Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Our team of analysts share their updated 2022 redraft fantasy football rankings. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you...
fantasypros.com
Darius Slayton deliberating pay cut
According to Pat Leonard on Twitter, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton's excused absence from Tuesday's practice was due to the player and his agent deliberating taking a pay cut from the Giants. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Slayton has slipped down the depth chart for the Giants...
