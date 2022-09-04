ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Prep football: East Nicolaus grinds down Marysville; Yuba City, River Valley fall

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIv5k_0hi54wyJ00
East Nicolaus quarterback Ty Grigsby follows his lead blockers in for a two-point conversion during the Spartans’ 42-29 win at Marysville Friday at War Memorial Stadium. Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

One of the notes that East Nicolaus High football coach Travis Barker jotted down as a spectator last year was how quarterback Ty Grigsby was being utilized in the team’s passing-style offense under former coach Kramer Hagan.

Barker said Grigsby is built to run, and should be used as such. So when he took this year for Hagen, Barker made sure to reinstitute an offense centered around the run that helped the Spartans become a power under Barker the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location

SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County tops 1,200 acres and is 0% contained

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County has grown to over 1,200 acres.SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday next to the Oxbow Reservoir and quickly spread overnight. The fire grew to 1,203 acres and 0% containment around 11 a.m. Wednesday. In nearby El Dorado County, the sheriff's office is warning residents of the fire and has issued evacuation orders.EVACUATIONS AND WARNINGSThese areas are under evacuation orders:Volcanoville (Residents who live north of Wentworth Springs, east of Otter Creek, South of the Placer County Line, and west of Tunnel Hill Road)Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Nicolaus, CA
Marysville, CA
Sports
Marysville, CA
Education
City
Marysville, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Highway 99 bridge project finishes work 2 years early

The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99 is fully open for motorists more than two years early, Caltrans announced Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares told a group of local officials, Caltrans employees and contractors at the Eschinger Road exit, just south of Elk Grove. “And at that time, we committed and we promised to you that we would finish this multimillion-dollar project by November 2024.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
KRON4 News

SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires

Suspect linked to recent fires in Rocklin, Lincoln and Auburn. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According...
LINCOLN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Grinds#River Valley#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento breaks all-time record high temperatures, NWS says

(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 6., according to the National Weather Service. At 5:18 p.m., the NWS announced that the high in Downtown Sacramento was 116 degrees.  According to the NWS, the previous highest temperature that Downtown Sacramento had reached was 114 degrees on July 17, 1925.  On […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
129
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy