Prep football: East Nicolaus grinds down Marysville; Yuba City, River Valley fall

East Nicolaus quarterback Ty Grigsby follows his lead blockers in for a two-point conversion during the Spartans’ 42-29 win at Marysville Friday at War Memorial Stadium. Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

One of the notes that East Nicolaus High football coach Travis Barker jotted down as a spectator last year was how quarterback Ty Grigsby was being utilized in the team’s passing-style offense under former coach Kramer Hagan.

Barker said Grigsby is built to run, and should be used as such. So when he took this year for Hagen, Barker made sure to reinstitute an offense centered around the run that helped the Spartans become a power under Barker the first time.