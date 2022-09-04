Celebrities are going viral for sporting the classic buzz cut. Here are 5 stars who showed off the popular beauty trend in 2022, so far.

The buzz-cut is the latest beauty trend to hit celebrity's radar Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Doja Cat/Instagram; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Many celebrities decided to ditch their long locks and shave it all off over the past year.

Stars like Ireland Baldwin and Doja Cat have been outspoken about their decision to sport a bald head.

Willow Smith recently called her decision a "radical" act in an interview with Glamour.

One of the buzziest hairstyles of the year is to have no hair at all.

The sleek hairstyle is trending thanks to the big names who opted for a fresh start in the hair department over the last year. Whether it's bleached, dyed, or paired with shaved eyebrows, celebs are styling their close cuts with confidence.

Last year, stars like Demi Lovato and Saweetie debuted shaved heads on Instagram. Since then, multiple stars have joined in on the look.

Shaving your head can be a big commitment, but these celebrities are more than happy with their new look. Take a look at the five stars who shaved their head in 2022, so far.

The actress says that she "overcame" other people's perceptions of her after shaving her head. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez/Instagram

"Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez shaved off her head in February and touched on the emotional experience in an Instagram post.

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram that she felt "free" after shaving her head earlier this year. The drastic hair change followed her historical Golden Globe win for best actress in a TV drama. Rodriguez became the first openly transgender actress to take home the award for her role as Blanca in the FX series "Pose."

The actress credits the win as the inspiration for her new look. In her caption, she wrote: "I was holding a lot in my hair, and this was just a moment to let it all go. I wrapped a beautiful show with an amazing cast. I won an award that I never thought I would ever receive."

Doja Cat responded to haters of her new hairstyle. Doja Cat/Instagram

In August, rapper Doja Cat joined in on the fun and shaved her head and eyebrows.

Musician Doja Cat is not one to shy away from daring looks . In August, she went one step further and shared an Instagram selfie of her new, cleanly shaven look. Not only did the musician shave her head, but she also took the razor to her eyebrows.

Doja Cat responded to backlash about the look on Twitter , tweeting "I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she wrote. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you ... Go fuck yourselves."

In an Instagram live the same month , Doja Cat talked about how happy the new cut makes her feel.

"It's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me," she said.

Williams has had a variety of different hairstyles over the years, including bleach blonde locks and baby pink bobs. Maisie Williams/Instagram

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams also sported a summer cut this year.

Williams shared an Instagram vacation post on July 30 with her new buzz cut, admitting to her followers that now she washes her head with a face cleanser. In the caption, Williams added "#3in1girlie." In the second photo, Williams donned a multicolored knitted hat over her new cut.

Fellow buzz cut beauty Iris Law commented on the post "MAISIEEEE" in support of their new matching looks.

Baldwin's new do was first displayed on Instagram. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is the latest celeb to join the buzz cut club this year after she dyed and shaved her head.

Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger , debuted a new look on Instagram at the end of August. The model captioned her post "don't tell me I won't do something because I will."

She opened up more about the decision on her Instagram story, stating "I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

Baldwin's hairstylist Hannah Bonetti called the hair moment " radical " and thanked Baldwin for the opportunity.

Smith opened up about her relationship to her hair as the cover star of Glamour's September 2022 issue. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Most recently, Willow Smith opened up to Glamour about her decision to shave her head at the age of 12.

The musician and daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith made waves for her edgy style and versatile looks.

The cover star opened up about shaving her head to Glamour for their September issue, boldly declaring to the outlet: "Shaving my head is the most radical thing I've done."

In August 2017, Smith told Refinery 29 that she first shaved her head at the age of 12 because of the anxiety she experienced during her 2012 "Whip My Hair" tour. Ever since, Smith has alternated between long and short hair, donning different styles whenever she feels like it.

In reference to her hair, Smith told Glamour, "However I'm feeling, I like to do that. I don't really like to think about it too much."