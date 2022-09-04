ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities are going viral for sporting the classic buzz cut. Here are 5 stars who showed off the popular beauty trend in 2022, so far.

By Pauline Villegas
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCFsd_0hi54cZ100
The buzz-cut is the latest beauty trend to hit celebrity's radar

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Doja Cat/Instagram; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • Many celebrities decided to ditch their long locks and shave it all off over the past year.
  • Stars like Ireland Baldwin and Doja Cat have been outspoken about their decision to sport a bald head.
  • Willow Smith recently called her decision a "radical" act in an interview with Glamour.
One of the buzziest hairstyles of the year is to have no hair at all.

The sleek hairstyle is trending thanks to the big names who opted for a fresh start in the hair department over the last year. Whether it's bleached, dyed, or paired with shaved eyebrows, celebs are styling their close cuts with confidence.

Last year, stars like Demi Lovato and Saweetie debuted shaved heads on Instagram. Since then, multiple stars have joined in on the look.

Shaving your head can be a big commitment, but these celebrities are more than happy with their new look. Take a look at the five stars who shaved their head in 2022, so far.

"Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez shaved off her head in February and touched on the emotional experience in an Instagram post.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3754EA_0hi54cZ100
The actress says that she "overcame" other people's perceptions of her after shaving her head.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram that she felt "free" after shaving her head earlier this year. The drastic hair change followed her historical Golden Globe win for best actress in a TV drama. Rodriguez became the first openly transgender actress to take home the award for her role as Blanca in the FX series "Pose."

The actress credits the win as the inspiration for her new look. In her caption, she wrote: "I was holding a lot in my hair, and this was just a moment to let it all go. I wrapped a beautiful show with an amazing cast. I won an award that I never thought I would ever receive."

In August, rapper Doja Cat joined in on the fun and shaved her head and eyebrows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fggdi_0hi54cZ100
Doja Cat responded to haters of her new hairstyle.

Doja Cat/Instagram

Musician Doja Cat is not one to shy away from daring looks . In August, she went one step further and shared an Instagram selfie of her new, cleanly shaven look. Not only did the musician shave her head, but she also took the razor to her eyebrows.

Doja Cat responded to backlash about the look on Twitter , tweeting "I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she wrote. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you ... Go fuck yourselves."

In an Instagram live the same month , Doja Cat talked about how happy the new cut makes her feel.

"It's very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me," she said.

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams also sported a summer cut this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWwdq_0hi54cZ100
Williams has had a variety of different hairstyles over the years, including bleach blonde locks and baby pink bobs.

Maisie Williams/Instagram

Williams shared an Instagram vacation post on July 30 with her new buzz cut, admitting to her followers that now she washes her head with a face cleanser. In the caption, Williams added "#3in1girlie." In the second photo, Williams donned a multicolored knitted hat over her new cut.

Fellow buzz cut beauty Iris Law commented on the post "MAISIEEEE" in support of their new matching looks.

Ireland Baldwin is the latest celeb to join the buzz cut club this year after she dyed and shaved her head.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSH3z_0hi54cZ100
Baldwin's new do was first displayed on Instagram.

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger , debuted a new look on Instagram at the end of August. The model captioned her post "don't tell me I won't do something because I will."

She opened up more about the decision on her Instagram story, stating "I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

Baldwin's hairstylist Hannah Bonetti called the hair moment " radical " and thanked Baldwin for the opportunity.

Most recently, Willow Smith opened up to Glamour about her decision to shave her head at the age of 12.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJG9z_0hi54cZ100
Smith opened up about her relationship to her hair as the cover star of Glamour's September 2022 issue.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The musician and daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith made waves for her edgy style and versatile looks.

The cover star opened up about shaving her head to Glamour for their September issue, boldly declaring to the outlet: "Shaving my head is the most radical thing I've done."

In August 2017, Smith told Refinery 29 that she first shaved her head at the age of 12 because of the anxiety she experienced during her 2012 "Whip My Hair" tour. Ever since, Smith has alternated between long and short hair, donning different styles whenever she feels like it.

In reference to her hair, Smith told Glamour, "However I'm feeling, I like to do that. I don't really like to think about it too much."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Cut#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Long Hair#Hair Styles#Golden Globe
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

577K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy