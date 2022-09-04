ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It's been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright's family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. "It was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man sent to prison for shooting death of Warren woman

An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

