Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants related to a July 24 incident at a Perry Street home.
Police in Warren are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
A Newton Falls man convicted in the shooting death of a Warren woman was sentenced Thursday.
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
A Ferndale Avenue man who pleaded guilty to a gun charge earlier this in federal court was sentenced today to over four years in prison.
A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.
An indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court charges 14 people with selling drugs in the Youngstown area.
Cedrick Patterson appeared in court for sentencing, just two weeks after he was convicted in Bernard Owens' murder plus the shooting of another man less than two weeks prior to Owens' death.
An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school.
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
A city teen accused of having a gun Saturday at the Canfield Fair will be held in detention at least until his next court date.
Hubbard Township police arrested Joshua Vigorito, 35, on counterfeit charges on Wednesday.
A man who was caught up in a state-wide human trafficking investigation was sentenced Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Labor Day traffic stop led to the arrests of two accused drug traffickers found in possession of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by K-9 Hulk and his hander on SR-14 in Ravenna Township for a registration...
