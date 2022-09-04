ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
kjzz.com

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
kjzz.com

No major changes for school athletes practicing, playing in record temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer record temperatures are unlikely to affect student athletes, who frequently practice and play sports in the heat of the day. 2News reached out to ten local school districts to see if any modifications were being made to practice or game schedules. All who responded said there are long-standing protocols to address potential heat illness on the part of athletes but that no major changes are planned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

