Fort Bragg, CA

mendofever.com

[UPDATE 10:22 a.m.] Wildfire Ignites Near Elk Threatening One Structure

Scanner traffic indicates that ground and air firefighting resources have been dispatched to the 3900 block of Cameron Road in the Mendocino coast town of Elk after reports emerged regarding a fire. Early information about the incident indicates one acre of vegetation has burned and one structure is threatened. As...
ELK, CA
mendofever.com

Wildfire Ignites West of Garberville Threatening Structure

Scanner traffic beginning at 4:50 p.m. indicates ground and air resources have been dispatched to a location in Southern Humboldt west of Garberville after a vegetation fire was reported in the area. The fire is reportedly in the area Mattole Canyon Creek Road & Dutyville Road north of Ettersburg. A...
GARBERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fight/Subject Arrested, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.05.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer

At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for DUI

On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals

Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Receives a Credit Rating Increase from ‘AA-‘ to ‘AA’ from S&P Global Ratings

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The County of Mendocino recently received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The County’s Issuer Credit Rating, which reflects the County’s overall creditworthiness, was increased from “AA-” to “AA”. In addition, S&P assigned a rating of “AA-” to the County’s upcoming $19.975 million County of Mendocino Certificates of Participation (“COPs”), Series 2022 and raised its rating on the County’s other outstanding COPs. S&P cited several key factors in the upgrade, including the County’s “improved financial position, supported by enhanced financial management policies and practices that (S&P) consider strong.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s District Attorney Should ‘Do the Right Thing’ and Recuse Himself from the Noble Waidelich Investigation—Op-Ed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

