Wausau Curling Club golf outing set

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
The 14th annual Wausau Curling Club golf outing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22.

The event will tee off at 12:30 p.m.

Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 12. Teams are welcome, as are individuals or couples who will be assigned to teams. Companies and businesses interested in hole sponsorships have a deadline of Thursday, Sept. 8.

The event includes a shotgun start, prizes, dinner and a raffle. Proceeds go to support the sport of curling and local curling club activities.

Information on registering or sponsoring is online at the Wausau Curling Club Facebook page. Search “Wausau Curling Club.”

