Maine State

Kudos to ALL the people nvolved to make this exceptional rescue possible!

WJLA

Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’ve lived here for any appreciable amount of time, you’ve probably heard Maine referred to as the “tailpipe of the nation.” Prevailing winds carry pollutants up from the Midwest and the rest of New England, periodically resulting in smoggy, hazy days, particularly in the hot summer months. On the East Coast, that haze comes from power plants, industrial boilers, industrial processes, and emissions from cars and trucks.
MAINE STATE
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tuesday summit reimagines next-gen driver safety

AUGUSTA, Maine — In an Augusta ballroom, a crowd of driving instructors gathered to discuss how best to prepare the next generation of safe drivers. The Maine Secretary of State’s office helped host the summit, and Secretary Shenna Bellows spoke about the importance of new drivers getting off on the right foot.
AUGUSTA, ME
UPI News

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
