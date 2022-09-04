ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYvkk_0hi51agw00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.

SDG&E reported the outages just before 10:30 a.m. in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills

A spokesman for the company tells ABC 10News that they are currently monitoring the cause of the outages.

The utility is hoping to have power restored for all affected by 2:00 p.m.

Updates on power outages can be found here .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Business
City
San Luis Rey, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Oceanside, CA
Industry
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdg#Abc 10news
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave

San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy