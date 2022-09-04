SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.

SDG&E reported the outages just before 10:30 a.m. in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills

A spokesman for the company tells ABC 10News that they are currently monitoring the cause of the outages.

The utility is hoping to have power restored for all affected by 2:00 p.m.

