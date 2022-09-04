ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Running Back Depth Already a Question for Kentucky Ahead of Florida

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

Kentucky ran for just 50 yards on Saturday night against Miami (OH)—the second-worst single-game rushing performance of the Mark Stoops era.

The Wildcats were without star running back Chris Rodriguez against the Redhawks, as the senior was ruled "unavailable to play" by Stoops, stemming back to a DUI charge and another alleged "off-the-field" issue.

It's unclear when the seventh-all-time leading rusher in program history is set to return, but Kentucky is already missing his presence on the field. Injuries have already taken a toll on the running back room, as both Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain appeared to pickup dings on Saturday.

Jefferson, the senior transfer from Sam Houston State totaled just a pair of carries for 10 yards before exiting the game midway through the first quarter. McClain, after being featured more in the second half, went down after a run early in the fourth.

"Yeah, it's a good thing we have some depth at that position," Stoops said post-game regarding the potential injuries. "But, you know, running backs, they do have a tendency to get, you know, beat up. And we'll see what the extent of these injuries are and we'll see."

Redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright finished the night at running back, becoming the fourth different player to take snaps behind Will Levis in four quarters.

The battle for who would become UK's starter to begin the year was a big talking point towards the end of fall camp. Multiple options emerged, proving just how deep the running back room was entering Saturday.

Ultimately it was Kavosiey Smoke who earned the starting nod, but the senior couldn't get anything going in what turned out to be limited snaps. In seven attempts, he ran for 32 yards while also catching a pair of passes for 16 more. While 4.6 yards-per-carry isn't the worst, the Wildcats never mustered any momentum on the ground.

"We made a conscious effort to throw the football today. I think you saw that even at the end. You know, what I mean? So really wanted to work on things and get better. Once we felt like we had it in control where normally it's, yes, get in the four-minute offense and grind it out. You know, there's things to work on -- a lot of things to work on," Stoops said. "It's fair to say the run game and the pass game we need to work on. Run game and pass protection. But, you know, really, all of it. You know, we got to continue to evolve. We got some young wideouts that we talked about. You saw them show up today. And we'll continue to get better."

Kentucky's offensive-line struggled at points against the Redhawks, as the unit clearly hasn't gelled, which is to be expected at points for a group that is replacing NFL talent. The Big Blue Wall allowed four sacks and couldn't help Smoke or any tailbacks garner consistent yardage, a recipe for failure if it persists next Saturday against Florida.

Despite defeating No. 7 Utah on Saturday, the Gators allowed 230 rushing yards, so the run opportunities could be there for the Wildcats if they can sort out their issues in the trenches.

"The future bodes bright for years, but in particular for this year to get better, and we have a lot to do between week one and week two. Going on the road next week, we better play better," Stoops said.

Stoops is expected to announce an update regarding Rodriguez's status, as well as health updates for both Jefferson and McClain at his Florida pre-game press conference on Monday. For Kentucky's sake, it should hope the head coach is coming with good news surrounding the trio.

