Baton Rouge, LA

Report: Jayden Daniels to start at QB for LSU vs FSU

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uza5Y_0hi51TSj00

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start against Florida State, according to multiple reports.

Daniels transferred from Arizona State after starting for two seasons with the Devils.

The California native beat out sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the job.

The Tigers will kick off with the Seminoles (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. The game will air on KATC.
