State trooper ‘apprehends’ runaway horse on I-64 in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper assisted with a “fugitive apprehension” after a horse that had reportedly run away from a farm. was found on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

According to a tweet from Virginia State Police, on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, Trooper Goode responded to I-64 in Albemarle County, where a horse had been found. The horse, named Mia, had reportedly been “on the run” from a nearby farm for the last two days.

According to the tweet, Mia was taken into custody without incident and is safe.

