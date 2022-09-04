ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

State trooper ‘apprehends’ runaway horse on I-64 in Albemarle County

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper assisted with a “fugitive apprehension” after a horse that had reportedly run away from a farm. was found on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

According to a tweet from Virginia State Police, on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, Trooper Goode responded to I-64 in Albemarle County, where a horse had been found. The horse, named Mia, had reportedly been “on the run” from a nearby farm for the last two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QBjj_0hi50Rf400
Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme

According to the tweet, Mia was taken into custody without incident and is safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Albemarle County missing male has been safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goode, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Albemarle County, VA
Sports
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

I-64 scenic overlook closed due to overturned tractor trailer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Interstate 64 over Afton Mountain will see a lot of activity near mile marker 104 in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports an overturned tractor trailer has closed the scenic overlook where the VDOT Workers Memorial is located. The tractor...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#I 64#Virginia State Police#Fugitive#Trooper#Nexstar Media Inc
969wsig.com

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Virginia man sentenced to nearly 10 years for rape of his sister in the 1970s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Jetersville, Virginia man was sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for crimes committed decades ago in Rockingham County. Leroy Lehman, 65, pleaded guilty to counts of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon. The sexual assault happened throughout the 1970s in a Mount Crawford Mennonite community. The victim is Lehman’s younger sister, Alice Lehman.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man found dead, suspected homicide

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car on Leesville Road Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on the welfare of a motorist. They found Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, who was deceased and thought to...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy