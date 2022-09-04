State trooper ‘apprehends’ runaway horse on I-64 in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper assisted with a “fugitive apprehension” after a horse that had reportedly run away from a farm. was found on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.
According to a tweet from Virginia State Police, on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, Trooper Goode responded to I-64 in Albemarle County, where a horse had been found. The horse, named Mia, had reportedly been “on the run” from a nearby farm for the last two days.Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme
According to the tweet, Mia was taken into custody without incident and is safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
