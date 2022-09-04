Read full article on original website
SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
