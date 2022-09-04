ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mascoutah, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 dead after shooting in Granite City

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

South City smoke shop becomes latest smash-and-grab target

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business in south St. Louis was damaged during a smash-and-grab. The front window and security bars were severely damaged at the Discount Smoke Shop at Loughborough and Morganford in south St. Louis. At this time, it is unclear what was taken by thieves. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
Mascoutah, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KMOV

Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro East#Violent Crime
KMOV

Man found dead behind north St. Louis home

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rash of car break-ins reported outside Central West End hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rash of car break-ins has been reported outside of a Central West End hospital. Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke to a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into. Tanyi, a hospital employee, explained that this is the second time in less than a month that her car has been broken into.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

High School Football Game of the Week Episode 2: CBC vs. East St. Louis

Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy