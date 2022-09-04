Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
1 dead after shooting in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
KMOV
South City smoke shop becomes latest smash-and-grab target
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business in south St. Louis was damaged during a smash-and-grab. The front window and security bars were severely damaged at the Discount Smoke Shop at Loughborough and Morganford in south St. Louis. At this time, it is unclear what was taken by thieves. In...
KMOV
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
KMOV
4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
KMOV
Man found dead behind north St. Louis home
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
Mo. man accused of beating, stomping, fatally stabbing his wife while 2 children were home
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his wife with their children in close proximity before fleeing the scene. On Sept. 4, at approximately 4:21 a.m., Hazelwood Police Department officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Lightwood...
KMOV
Rash of car break-ins reported outside Central West End hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rash of car break-ins has been reported outside of a Central West End hospital. Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke to a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into. Tanyi, a hospital employee, explained that this is the second time in less than a month that her car has been broken into.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in St. Clair last week. St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. Updated: 6 hours...
Man on bike struck and killed in South Grand
A man was killed in a hit and run Tuesday in south St. Louis city
KMOV
Give Day For First Responders Safety: St. Charles County Police
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV and HeroFund USA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the St. Louis area. Watch News 4 Paige Hulsey speaks with the St. Charles Police Department. You can donate from 6 a.m.t o 7 p.m. by calling 833-549-2882, texting herofund...
Do trackers help find stolen cars? A Metro East mom found out
A woman in the Metro East said her son and daughter both had their cars stolen last month. Her son’s car had a tracker – but did that help find the car faster? She explains.
KMOV
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in St. Clair last week. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
KMOV
High School Football Game of the Week Episode 2: CBC vs. East St. Louis
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges. Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed have pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
KMOV
University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in St. Clair last week. St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. Updated: 6 hours...
Comments / 1