GRANITE CITY (KMOV) -- A person died after a shooting in the 2700 block of East 25th Street in Granite City Thursday, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 p.m. One person was taken into custody and then a victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim died from their injuries. The ages of the two people are unknown. It is also unclear how the shooting happened.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO