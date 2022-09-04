ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Primary election wrap up: Sheriff Bowler re-elected, Shugrue ousts Harrington, Mark to take on Phair in November

Berkshire County — After weeks of campaigning, debates, forums, press releases, and campaign robocalls, the primary election was held on Tuesday, September 6. It was an intense primary election season, especially when it came to the campaigns of District Attorney and Sheriff, with candidates throwing out accusations against each other almost every day before the election.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims

There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Primary election results 2022

Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)

To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary

BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

