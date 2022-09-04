Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Primary election wrap up: Sheriff Bowler re-elected, Shugrue ousts Harrington, Mark to take on Phair in November
Berkshire County — After weeks of campaigning, debates, forums, press releases, and campaign robocalls, the primary election was held on Tuesday, September 6. It was an intense primary election season, especially when it came to the campaigns of District Attorney and Sheriff, with candidates throwing out accusations against each other almost every day before the election.
Leah Cole Allen wins Republican lieutenant governor primary, beating former state Rep. Kate Campanale
Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative and nurse who was fired from her job, won the Republican lieutenant governor primary Wednesday against former state Rep. Kate Campanale. The Republican ticket for the November general election is now set — Geoff Diehl and Allen will face off against Attorney General...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east
The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Trump-backed Diehl wins Massachusetts GOP governor primary
BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
theberkshireedge.com
Primary election results 2022
Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election results: 1st Berkshire District (John Barrett III vs. Paula Kingsbury-Evans)
The race for the First Berkshire District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives pits a politician with decades of experience against a recent college graduate who said she wants to bring a “new voice” to state government. Rep. John Barrett III, the incumbent, has held the seat since...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor
Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice.
19thnews.org
In Massachusetts, a civil rights leader is challenging a 27-year incumbent over voting rights
UPDATE: Tanisha Sullivan lost to Bill Galvin, who will now face Republican Rayla Campbell. Sullivan told Boston.com: “Our campaign may be ending today, but our work to protect our democracy — to strengthen our communities — continues.”. Ask Tanisha Sullivan why she’s running for secretary of state...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
