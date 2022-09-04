Erie SeaWolves hold sensory-friendly day at UPMC Park

On Sunday, the Erie SeaWolves are holding a sensory-friendly day at the ballpark for people who deal with sensory related issues.

This game included a sensory break area, reduced music levels, a cheer tunnel, and the standard running of the bases for kids.

The Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania was also on site with learning resources available.

All of this was an effort to help increase awareness in public spaces for people who deal with sound issues that they navigate daily.

“A lot of kids have sensory issues. So you’ll see some headphones and things like that. It’s just a nice opportunity for a lot of the families to get together and socialize with each other. We’re all sitting in the same section to just kind of get together and have a day here in Erie,” said Allyson Grossman, Program Director of Autism Society.

The Autism Society also does a similar event with the Erie Otters each year which they plan on continuing to do as well.

