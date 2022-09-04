ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United fans that team have ‘a long way to go’

By Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCDCO_0hi4zRAP00
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag admitted he can understand Manchester United fans dreaming of challenging for the title after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal but despite this being a fourth victory in a row the manager warned there is still a long way to go for his team.

An opener on debut from Antony plus two Marcus Rashford strikes was answered only by Bukayo Saka at Old Trafford as United ended the Gunners perfect start. Victory lifted them to within three points of the leaders and after previously defeating Liverpool the Dutchman was asked if supporters would be right to dream of challenging.

Ten Hag said: “I understand fans are dreaming, the standards of Manchester United have to be good. [But] we’re at the start of a process, we’re still far away, we have to get doing things much better than we do. That [will happen by] an investment, we have to do this together every day, bring those high standards to Carrington [training base].

“We have to get better if you want to win trophies in the end. We have to win every game, they [supporters] have to see that is the attitude: that we have to [want to] win games. We live those high standards and values and when you show discipline in that you create a winning culture, that is what we have to work for. I’m not thinking we’re there but we’re on our way in a good direction. We have to keep this process going.”

Of Antony and Rashford Ten Hag said: “They both played great, a continual threat, I know our offensive is really strong – they are creative and have speed. This is the first time they have played together and this performance is great to see.”

Gabriel Martinelli had a goal chalked off by VAR after Paul Tierney was ordered to the pitchside monitor, the referee ruling Christian Eriksen was fouled in the build-up by Martin Ødegaard.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, said: “The referee said [later] it was a really soft decision – we just ask for consistency, today we disallowed the goal again, there is nothing we can do unfortunately now.”

He offered no excuses for his side’s first defeat of the season. “It is a big lesson: if you want to win here you have to do everything so right,” said Arteta.

Roundup: Roma defeated by Ludogorets as West Ham hit back to beat FCSB

Roma's Europa League campaign got off to a poor start in Bulgaria when José Mourinho's side were beaten 2-1 by Ludogorets. The Brazilian midfielder Cauly opened the scoring with 18 minutes left to play in Bulgaria. Eldor Shomurdorov equalised for the Serie A side four minutes from time only for Nonato, another Brazilian, to score the winner for the hosts two minutes later.
Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There's nothing more I can do to save energy – we're already frugal because we're already poor. We already don't leave lights on. We don't leave devices on or plugged in. I'll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don't cook meals or have the oven on much – I'll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people's food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can't go out any less. I can't drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There's nothing more I can give up at this point. I can't live any less.
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies' objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called "green on blue" turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump's own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump's coup failed.
